Home » Two dead in shooting outside US consulate in Jeddah – DW – June 29, 2023
News

Two dead in shooting outside US consulate in Jeddah – DW – June 29, 2023

by admin
Two dead in shooting outside US consulate in Jeddah – DW – June 29, 2023

A security guard and the gunman were killed in gunfire outside the US consulate in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. As the state news agency SPA reported, a man got out of the car near the consulate with a firearm in his hand and was subsequently killed in a shootout with the police.

The second dead man, according to the report, was a Nepalese employee of the consulate’s private security service, who was injured in the gunfire and later died. The US State Department in Washington has since announced that the consulate has been cordoned off. No US citizens were killed. The ministry expressed its condolences to the relatives of the Nepalese security force.

The US Mission building immediately after the exchange of fireImage: AFP/Getty Images

The background to the incident is not yet clear and investigations are ongoing. However, memories of 2016 are awakened. At that time, just before July 4th, the US Independence Day, there was a similar incident in Jeddah. A suicide bomber blew himself up and died. Two security guards were slightly injured.

Another attack in 2004 killed a total of twelve people. Attackers affiliated with the terrorist militia al-Qaeda stormed the US representation armed with bombs and weapons, killing four security guards and five consulate employees. During the subsequent rescue operation, security forces killed three attackers and two others were arrested.

djo/sti (afp, dpa, rtr)

See also  New crown vaccination is not a substitute for flu vaccine, it is recommended that the interval between the two vaccination be more than 14 days

You may also like

Change of government in Russia is not our...

Richard Carapaz feels that he can surprise in...

Change the beak and plate in Cali, see...

The 30-day countdown to the Chengdu Universiade: Orderly...

Municipality has closed the hollows of the city...

The Registry enabled 173 polling stations for the...

Economic damage for Brotterode-Trusetal: VR-Bank does not sell...

Avalanche of informal forced merchants from savings shopping...

“It is the obligation of the Samarians to...

The city’s cultivated land protection and food security...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy