Jiaxing Education College Holds Meeting to Study General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech on Zhejiang Inspection

Jiaxing Education College recently held a meeting of the Party Committee’s Theoretical Learning Center Group (Expanded) to convey and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection of Zhejiang. The meeting aimed to exchange discussions and learning experiences and research and deploy implementation work.

The meeting was attended by members of the college’s party committee leadership team and all middle-level cadres. Zhu Junyi, deputy secretary of the party committee and dean of the college, presided over the meeting and made arrangements for implementation.

During the meeting, Yu Minjuan, member of the Party Committee and Vice President of the college, studied the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection of Zhejiang and the spirit of relevant meetings of the Provincial Party Committee and the Municipal Party Committee. Members of the party committee leadership team then made exchange speeches based on their learning experience and work in charge.

The meeting highlighted the significance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit to Zhejiang and his strategic arrangements for the region. Participants were urged to stand at the political height of resolutely defending the “two establishments” and achieve the “two maintenances”. They were also encouraged to accurately grasp the spiritual essence and core essence of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and continue implementing the work in conjunction with the actual situation of the college.

The meeting emphasized the need to combine the actual education and training work of the college with the key tasks and work requirements. Participants were urged to promote the implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection of Zhejiang and transform it into a practice of high-quality development of regional education. This includes innovation, enterprising, quality improvement, and assistance.

Several requirements were outlined during the meeting. These include benchmarking and implementing the requirement of “being at the forefront in shaping new advantages in development through scientific and technological innovation” to improve the quality of education, research, and training. Participants were also encouraged to benchmark and implement the requirement of “taking the lead in demonstrating in promoting common prosperity” through education and mutual wealth research and training support actions. Furthermore, the meeting called for the implementation of the first strategy of Yangtze River Delta integration in the field of education and research and training, as well as the promotion of the educational project of “building the soul, enlightening the mind, and nourishing the heart” in line with the requirement of “actively exploring in building the modern civilization of the Chinese nation”. Finally, the meeting stressed the need to comprehensively strengthen the party’s leadership over education, research, and training and grassroots party building work.

The meeting concluded with a call to set off an upsurge of learning and implementation. Participants were urged to organize and make careful arrangements with a high sense of political responsibility and mission. All branches, party groups, and office lines were instructed to organize the study of party members and cadres. Branch secretaries and party group leaders were called upon to take the lead in learning and create a strong learning atmosphere. It was emphasized that the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech should be regarded as an important part of thematic education and integrated into the work of the college’s education, research, and training. The effectiveness of learning should be demonstrated through work performance, contributing to the high-quality development of education, research, and training at the college.