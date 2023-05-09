Home » Papi attacked by a male specimen”
Health

Papi attacked by a male specimen”

by admin
Papi attacked by a male specimen”

A veterinary forensic report “exonerate JJ4”. The non-profit Antivivisectionist League (Leal) gave the news in a post on Facebook, asking for “the immediate release of the bear and the resignation of the president (of the autonomous province of Trento) Maurizio Fugatti.

Read also

“From the report taken from the forensic veterinary report that comes from the legal representative of Leal Aurora Loprete we learn that it was not the JJ4 bear that attacked Andrea Papi“, underlines Leal arguing that “the lesions identifiable as from penetration of a pair of canines characterized by a typical distance of the canines of an adult male bear” and reporting that “the wounds found are not attributable to a predatory activity, the body, in fact, does not show signs of consumption. The description of the injuries does not even correspond to the wounds found in the event of an attack aimed at eliminating the opponent” .

Gian Marco Prampolini, president of Leal, declares: “By filing the forensic reports signed by Dr. Roberto Scarcella and Dr. Cristina Marchetti with the Tar, we will fight even more forcefully in all the appropriate forums so that the illegitimate and illogical culling orders do not may claim innocent victims. And we ask right now for the immediate release of the bear”.

See also  To speed up the slow metabolism and lose weight faster, 2 more glasses a day would be enough to lose weight

You may also like

The grand concert in honor of King Charles...

Keeping the brain oxygenated: how to do it?

Jeff Grubb knows the date of the Sony...

Sayings for the Mother’s Day card that make...

possible deviation from the route of the Giro...

LMU study shows: Corona pandemic has placed a...

a real secret weapon against wrinkles if you...

The CEO of Rai Fuortes was Draghi’s biggest...

Intraoperative monitoring in brain tumor surgery

«I wish we were in Kiev, it would...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy