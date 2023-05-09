Papi attacked by a male specimen”

A veterinary forensic report “exonerate JJ4”. The non-profit Antivivisectionist League (Leal) gave the news in a post on Facebook, asking for “the immediate release of the bear and the resignation of the president (of the autonomous province of Trento) Maurizio Fugatti.

Read also

“From the report taken from the forensic veterinary report that comes from the legal representative of Leal Aurora Loprete we learn that it was not the JJ4 bear that attacked Andrea Papi“, underlines Leal arguing that “the lesions identifiable as from penetration of a pair of canines characterized by a typical distance of the canines of an adult male bear” and reporting that “the wounds found are not attributable to a predatory activity, the body, in fact, does not show signs of consumption. The description of the injuries does not even correspond to the wounds found in the event of an attack aimed at eliminating the opponent” .

Gian Marco Prampolini, president of Leal, declares: “By filing the forensic reports signed by Dr. Roberto Scarcella and Dr. Cristina Marchetti with the Tar, we will fight even more forcefully in all the appropriate forums so that the illegitimate and illogical culling orders do not may claim innocent victims. And we ask right now for the immediate release of the bear”.