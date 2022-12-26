A 60-year-old woman from Bologna underwent emergency heart surgery for an anomaly discovered with telemedicine.

The patient was suffering from a serious heartbeat anomaly and thanks to the application of telematics to medicine, it was possible to save her life in record time.

Patient saved in Bologna thanks to telemedicine

Thanks to the application of telemedicine it was possible to save a 60-year-old woman suffering from a serious heartbeat problem. Undergoing life-saving surgery in record time, hers was the first case of its kind in Emilia Romagna.

The specialists ofMajor hospital of Bologna they managed to issue the diagnosis following which they decided to undergo a delicate heart operation Vincent Calcavecchiathus saving her life.

The complex operation was carried out with the timeliness necessary to put the woman out of danger, who affectionately thanked the professionals who took care of his case, or the team of Cardiology directed by Gianni Casella.

The case of Vincent

It is not the first time that telemedicine has been applied to solve difficult cases but it is the first case in Emilia-Romagna. At the patient an internal defibrillator had been implanted to compensate for the abnormal heartbeat but during the usual periodic checks the doctors noticed something was wrong and so they decided to send an ambulance to his home.

Just telemedicine allowed specialists to check his conditions with constant monitoring. Transported in red code to the Maggiore hospital, a team of specialists proceeded with atranscatheter ablationthus intervening on relapsing malignant arrhythmias.

However, Vincenza had a high ventricular tachycardia and so before proceeding with the operation a catheter equipped with a small system to maintain normal blood circulation even when the heartbeat was too irregular, a situation which would lead to death.

Thanks to the support of anesthesiologists and resuscitators, in a couple of hours the woman’s conditions improved because while the interventions continued, the artificial pump avoided the risk of compromising the organs.

So Vincenza, who is fine now, will return to her normal life in a few days.

For years the hospital has been a landmark for these treatments but the insertion of a catheter to support the heart has transformed the 60-year-old’s case into one of a kind in the region.

The Local Health Authority of Bologna has commented on the matter with very positive words, stating that this operation has opened up new horizons for the treatment of patients with heart disease.

