“high-risk” case, successful delivery

She gave birth after a pregnancy with a herniated uterus, i.e. inside a large hernia outside the abdominal cavity. A case considered “high risk” that was resolved in Turin. A note from the Città della Salute points out that “in the world, in more than 50 years, only 16 cases of full-term pregnancies in a uterus herniated outside the abdomen have been described, and not all with a good outcome”. The 43-year-old woman was in her fifth pregnancy.

The woman, originally from the province of Cuneo, had been hospitalized in the Sant’Anna hospital in Turin in the university gynecology and obstetrics department directed by Chiara Benedetto. MRI confirmed the suspicion of a large abdominal wall hernia complicated by the presence of the pregnant uterus within the ‘sac outside the abdomen. At the thirty-seventh week of pregnancy, a team made up of Chiara Benedetto, Luca Marozio and Maurizio Giarola performed a caesarean section using intraoperative ultrasound control.

Childbirth successful

The woman thus gave birth to a girl weighing 2,240 grams. A second team (Francesco Moro and Luca Grasso) proceeded with the simultaneous reconstruction of the abdominal wall with the use of a biological prosthesis. The new mother was discharged after six days. The little daughter, they inform from the hospital, is “in excellent condition”. «It is – comments Giovanni La Valle, Director General of the City of Health – a miraculous intervention that allowed the mother and newborn to be saved. Once again, the Città della Salute of Turin confirms its excellence at the Piedmontese and Italian level in all fields of health. Congratulations to the synergistic work of the numerous teams that participated in this extraordinary multi-specialist intervention”.

The mother: “So scared but I’m a warrior”

“When I showed up at the hospital on the appointed day, the doctors immediately noticed that something was wrong. They did the analyses, they focused on the problem, they told me about it and I was so scared. I was thinking about my four children. What would become of them? But I’m a warrior, a fighter, and I don’t like feeling sorry for myself. And in the end everything went well.” Speaking to ANSA is Mrs. Nicole, the 43-year-old woman residing in the province of Cuneo who gave birth in Turin after a pregnancy with a herniated uterus considered ‘very high risk’. Nicole (wife of a soldier with a long experience of missions abroad) thus gave birth to a girl who was named Vittoria. The couple have four other children aged 2, 8, 13 and 16. «The doctors – he comments – were one better than the other. Special people. And I also thank the midwife who has never left me alone even for a moment ».