Welcome to the Murgia house: work in progress to welcome its Queer Family

Michelle Murgia he is not in agony. Even if it would seem so, reading the headlines of some newspapers. «I’m fine – he says on social media – It’s a statement that clashes with my clinical situation and also with some more problematic health changes in recent days, but from a subjective point of view it’s the truth: I’m fine. I get tired easily, but I choose carefully what to get tired of».

As explained to the director of Vanity Fair, Simone Marchetti, the Sardinian writer will do “many things” together with her Queer Family, her soul family, her children, her friends and friends. Because her greatest legacy, the one she suggested Raphael (one of her beloved sons), are the relationships we create. It doesn’t matter how much time remains to live, “but how” you decide to live it. And you don’t need to have cancer – remembers the writer – to decide to live now, not to survive.

Murgia will do many things, we said. But since she can’t have close contact with all the people who ask her, she reads the messages and shares them with those she loves “to smile together”. From the images published on social networks, some details of the «new house with ten beds» announced at Corriere della Serathat of his Queer Family.

Preparations are in full swing, as they say in these cases. «The first thing we brought home – says Murgia – is someone else’s house». They recognize each other in the image houses for solitary bees. «Solitary bees – reads by clicking on the link contained in a Stories – play an extremely important role in the delicate natural balance». The invitation is therefore to host them in our gardens and balconies, because “they don’t produce honey but they are essential”.

After temporary withdrawal from public meetings, that of Murgia is a more radiant than ever present. «Above all – continues the writer – I try to preserve shared experiences with my family, build memories together, always keep in mind that every struggle has a greater happiness as its horizon and this immediately authorizes us to take full advantage of all the happiness that exists is already”. It just takes a little intelligence to recognize it.

The writer will leave tomorrow for France “to do beautiful things with loved ones”. «It is a personal journey – she adds – but I will share some moments in the Stories». There is also a thought on the Italian political situation: «I feel anger and a sense of impotence every time I read a piece of news, but I refuse to obey these feelings and so I write fewer impulsive posts and more articulated texts that I hope to publish, trying to find new words to rebuild the future to come (because fascism cannot rain forever)”. Upon returning, he will not only find his new home. «Waiting for me there will be the light of this garden, a less French happiness, but much more mine».

This article uses the long schwa, /з/, in the title to accommodate those who do not recognize themselves in the masculine and feminine gender in the plural, and to avoid the overextended masculine.

