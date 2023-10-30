Patients First: A Highlight at the 39th Congress of the Spanish Society for Healthcare Quality

Patients First Presented at 39th Congress of Spanish Society for Healthcare Quality

The 39th Congress of the Spanish Society for Healthcare Quality (SECA) recently saw the presentation of Patients First, a new initiative by SECA and the Institute for Patient Experience. The event took place in the presence of Inmaculada Mediavilla, the president of Healthcare Quality of SECA.

Patients First aims to prioritize the needs and experiences of patients in the healthcare system. The initiative recognizes the importance of patient-centered care and aims to improve the overall quality of healthcare services.

During the presentation, Mediavilla highlighted the significance of Patients First in promoting patient satisfaction and enhancing the patient experience. She emphasized the need for healthcare providers to listen to patients’ voices and incorporate their perspectives in the decision-making process.

The 39th Congress served as an opportunity for healthcare professionals, researchers, and policymakers to come together and discuss key issues related to healthcare quality and patient-centered care. The presentation of Patients First generated significant interest and was well-received by attendees.

SECA and the Institute for Patient Experience have expressed their commitment to continuing their efforts in promoting patient-centered care and enhancing the quality of healthcare services in Spain. Patients First is expected to serve as a guiding framework for healthcare organizations and professionals in delivering improved patient outcomes.

As healthcare continues to evolve, putting patients at the forefront of decision-making and care delivery will be crucial in achieving better health outcomes and ensuring patient satisfaction. Patients First is a step towards achieving this goal in Spain’s healthcare system.