Marathón Defeats Real Sociedad in Direct Duel for First Place in National League Tournament

Marathón Defeats Real Sociedad 2-1 in Fight for First Places

Marathón and Real Sociedad clashed in a highly anticipated match in the National League tournament. The game took place in San Pedro Sula and was crucial for both teams in their fight for the top positions.

In a thrilling encounter, Marathón emerged victorious, defeating Real Sociedad with a scoreline of 2-1. The win allowed Marathón to regain second place in the league standings.

The regulation minutes were met, but the referee added five minutes of stoppage time. However, Real Sociedad failed to make a comeback in the additional time.

Marathón’s victory came through the efforts of Clayvin Zúniga, who scored a magnificent brace. The second goal came from a penalty kick, sealing the victory for Marathón.

There were several changes made by both teams throughout the match. Real Sociedad made a substitution in the 86th minute, with Daniel Rocha entering the field in place of Joshua Nieto.

Marathón also made substitutions in the 83rd and 79th minutes. Allan Banegas replaced Francisco Martínez, and Odín Ramos came on for Cristian Sacaza.

The game had its fair share of dramatic moments. In the 76th minute, Real Sociedad’s physiotherapist, Júnior Romero, was shown a red card for insulting the referee’s quartet. As he left the field, he even slapped the fourth official.

Marathón had their chances to score throughout the game. In the 73rd minute, Joshua Nieto hit a header inside the area, but José Aguilera made a remarkable save on the goal line.

The first half ended with Real Sociedad leading 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Rony Martínez. However, Marathón fought back in the second half, with Tomás Sorto’s powerful shot setting up Clayvin Zúniga for the equalizing goal.

Marathón made another substitution in the 46th minute, with Selvin Guevara replacing Jeyson Contreras. The team was determined to turn the game around and secure the victory.

The match was highly intense, with both teams vying for possession of the ball. Marathón’s Sebastián Gorga and Real Sociedad’s Marel Álvarez received yellow cards for their respective fouls.

Marathón’s win was crucial in their bid to secure a place in the semifinals. They now sit in second place in the league standings and are in a strong position to advance further in the tournament.

The victory was a result of Marathón’s determination and teamwork. The players showcased their skills and fought hard for the three points.

The National League stands witness to exciting matches and fierce competition. As the tournament progresses, teams will continue to battle for the top positions and strive for success on the field.

Share this: Facebook

X

