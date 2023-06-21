Paul Hartmann Spa as Sole Shareholder of the company Genesi Srl in Liquidation / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3315/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 16593/2022 Paul Hartmann Spa as Sole Shareholder of the company Genesi Srl against the Marche Region, Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Regions, the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the bodies of the regional and/or provincial health service concerned and in comparisons of Johnson & Johnson Medical Spa

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 97.8 Kb)

Instance (PDF 67.0 Kb)

March (PDF 0.61 Mb)

Toscana (PDF 492.7 Kb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

