Pay for the membership but the gym doesn’t open. Customer takes the owner to court: she is a scam

Fraud Trial Begins for Gym Owner Accused of Phantom Facility

ANCONA – A 34-year-old man from Ancona has found himself in a frustrating situation after paying for an annual gym membership to a facility that never opened. The gym, known as Hello Fit, was supposed to be relocated to the Grotte Center shopping center in Camerano near the Cargopier in via Sbrozzola. However, the grand opening never happened, and many customers, including the 34-year-old, were left feeling swindled.

The managing director of Faster Fit Italy srl, the company that owns the gym, is now on trial for fraud in connection to the phantom sports facility. The 32-year-old managing director, who is based in Rimini, had been scheduled to appear in court in Ancona but was unable to attend. The trial has been postponed to December 22nd.

One customer has taken part in the trial as a civil party and is seeking compensation for the financial and moral damages caused by the situation. The customer paid 330 euros for the membership and relied on a finance company to take fixed installments from him every month. Despite paying the full amount, the gym never opened, and the customer was unable to use the facilities.

The gym, Hello Fit, closed at the Grotte Center in June 2019 due to an eviction following a dispute with the property owner. The customers who had paid for memberships were left in limbo, as the gym did not provide any refunds for the memberships that had been paid for.

The accused is being defended by a lawyer and will have the opportunity to defend herself against the accusations in the trial. As the legal proceedings continue, the customers who were affected by the situation are seeking justice and compensation for the financial hardship and disappointment caused by the alleged fraud.