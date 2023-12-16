Home » The non-profit organization Video Game History Foundation has established a digital collection of video game content, with details expected to be announced in 2024 – mashdigi – Technology, New Products, Interesting Facts, Trends
Technology

The non-profit organization Video Game History Foundation has established a digital collection of video game content, with details expected to be announced in 2024 – mashdigi – Technology, New Products, Interesting Facts, Trends

by admin
The non-profit organization Video Game History Foundation has established a digital collection of video game content, with details expected to be announced in 2024 – mashdigi – Technology, New Products, Interesting Facts, Trends

The Video Game History Foundation (VGHF) has made a groundbreaking announcement regarding its digital collection of video game content. The non-profit organization revealed that the collection will allow users to access and view all video game-related content from all over the world through a web browser.

This includes game-related magazines, publications, CDs, original coded content, and more. The digital collection is set to be completed by 2020, with specific details to be announced in the following years.

The VGHF has been collecting a vast amount of video game information from its headquarters in Oakland, California and making it available to the public for free. The organization’s mission is to preserve video game history, which is in danger due to the rapid disappearance of many games from the market.

Research statistics show that approximately 87% of classic video games released in the United States are at high risk of disappearing, and only 13% of video games promoted before 2010 are still available through commercial channels. This trend is likely to continue, with even popular consoles like the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo 3DS featuring a dwindling number of available games.

The VGHF believes that outdated copyright regulations and commercial interests make it difficult to preserve and make video game content publicly available. However, the organization sees the importance of digitizing and systematically categorizing the content to facilitate access for the public.

The release of the digital video game content will allow users to search for specific keywords, time periods, and other conditions. It will also include over 7,000 game-related magazines from different categories, as well as game development materials such as art concept designs and music content.

See also  Harman Kardon Luna in the test, chic and compact, but also good sounding?

With the announcement of this digital collection, the Video Game History Foundation is leading the charge in preserving and making accessible a crucial part of our cultural history.

You may also like

Now with 4% interest on daily money +...

From Elon Musk to AI: the ten books...

[Animal Chronicles Revealed]Clams hold the key to “longevity”:...

Out of Rüsselsheim: Electric Astra as a station...

Watch out for QR Code fraud: here’s how...

Lie down, Pokémon! Pokémon Sleep: Let’s sleep together

Microsoft launches Xbox countdown sale –

Does coffee wake you up or is it...

Ford renews its entire pick-up line in 2024...

“Expeditions: A MudRunner Game” is released on 3/6!Drive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy