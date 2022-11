Guest in the studios of Sky Sport, Parma coach Fabio Pecchia he also talked about his recent past, between Juventus NG (then U23) and Cremonese. With a special note a Nicolò Fagioli: “I had worked with him at Juve U23, then I strongly wanted him in Cremona and I think that the one in gray and red was an important training ground for him, to present himself more ready at Juve. His role? Play in the middle, I wouldn’t stare at myself Because, for me, he’s a Juve player.”