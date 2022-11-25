At 21 o’clock on November 25th, Beijing time, in the second round of Group A of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the Qatar team will face the Senegal team. So who will win Qatar vs. Senegal? The following editor shares the analysis of the results of the World Cup match between Qatar and Senegal.

2022 Qatar World Cup – Qatar vs Senegal who will win

‘Weakest hosts’ hope for breakthrough

In the nearly 100-year history of the World Cup, Qatar is the only host that has no experience in the finals, and it is also the only new team in this World Cup-before that, they have never broken out of Asia. Although it has the advantage of the home field, it is extremely difficult for the Qatar team to go further in this World Cup.

However, the Qatar team has a good record in Asia in recent years. In the Asian Cup at the beginning of 2019, the Qatar team defeated Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Japan, three top Asian teams, and won the championship with a brilliant performance of 7 consecutive victories, scoring 19 goals and conceding 1 goal. Since then, they have “transcontinental” participated in the America’s Cup, the World Cup European qualifiers, and the Gold Cup in Central America and the Caribbean. Accumulated a lot of experience.

Compared with other Asian teams participating in this World Cup such as Japan and South Korea, the Qatar team is more dependent on players who play in the local league (especially the current Barcelona coach Xavi once coached the Al Thaad club). Two of the naturalized players, Ali and Afif, are the team’s most important offensive players. In the 2019 Asian Cup, Ali scored 9 goals in 7 games, setting an event record. Ali also scored goals in the America’s Cup, CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Ali, who is originally from Sudan, revealed in an interview a few days ago that he and more than 10 Qatar teammates are all from the Asbel Football Academy. They have played together for 11 years, and the tacit understanding is full. In addition, the Spanish coach Sanchez, who has coached the Qatar team for 5 years, has also taught at the Asbel Football Academy since 2006 and is a mentor to many international players. Sanchez, who was born in the Basara Masia youth training camp, honed a fast and efficient 5-3-2 tactical system for the Qatar team. He is not obsessed with possession of the ball and requires players to seek breakthroughs on the wing through defensive counterattacks to create points for the forwards. Chance.

African champion dreams of returning to 2002

The last time I went to Asia to participate in the World Cup, I left an unforgettable memory for Senegal fans. In the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, the Senegal team defeated the 1998 World Cup champion France in the first game and advanced to the quarterfinals. Twenty years later, the World Cup is coming to Asia again, and the “Lions of Telanga” look forward to replicating the “feat” of their predecessors.

Bayern striker Mane, Everton’s midfielder Guye, Chelsea’s defender Coulibaly… Senegal not only has an absolute core in three lines, but also forward Sarr, midfielder Mendy, goalkeeper Go Mi and many other powerful players who have secured their main positions in the five major European league teams.

In the African Cup of Nations held in February this year, the Senegalese team went all the way and won the championship. In the world preliminaries, the Senegal team fought against the Egyptian team led by Liverpool star Salah until the last minute, and they advanced through a thrilling penalty shootout at home in the second round.

It is worth mentioning that the coach of this Senegalese team, Aliou Cisse, was the main force of the team that reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup 20 years ago. (Source: Beijing News Sports, Reporter: Zhao Xiaosong)

Preliminary analysis of Qatar vs Senegal match

This is a contest between the Asian champion and the African champion, and it is also a battle between the two losers in the first round.

In the opening game 4 days ago, the host Qatar team was a different team than when it won the Asian Cup three years ago. It fell behind 0:2 in the first 30 minutes and finally lost to the not strong Ecuador team. This makes the famous law of “the host is unbeaten in the first game” in the history of the World Cup. If it weren’t for the opponent’s lack of strength and no intention to expand the results, this game may be a big score.

Although the Senegal team lost with the same score, it faced the three-time World Cup runner-up Netherlands team and tried to keep the goal in more than 80 minutes. Therefore, there are differences between the same failures. And the Senegal team is currently ranked 18th in the world. Even if the team’s core Mane retires due to injury, the strength of the new African champion should be higher than the Asian champion ranked 50th in the world.

At present, the Qatar team has been labeled as the “weakest host”. But “weakest” does not mean “worst”. The Russian team in the last World Cup and the two hosts of the World Cup in Korea and Japan have all been “the weakest hosts”. However, if the Qatar team loses again in this campaign and is out of the group stage, this “weakest host” will replace the South African team (the host of the 2010 World Cup) and become the “worst host” in the history of the World Cup. (Source: China News Network, reporter Wang Zumin)

