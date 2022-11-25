The movie “Unfortunate Evil” was produced by Shaanxi Landun Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Hubei Yueyinchang Film and Culture Media Co., Ltd., Enshi Prefecture Juxinyuan Asset Management Co., Ltd., Enshi Prefecture Huayu Tianxin Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. Produced and exclusively promoted by Two Bit Entertainment , starring Cheng Dong, Zhu Yongtang, Liang Tingwei, and Wang Wen, it is a realistic action comedy movie focusing on fighting crime and eliminating evil. The movie was officially released on iQiyi on November 27, presenting to the audience a hilarious story of a little character getting involved in the underworld. The film is directed by young young director Xin Xu, who has directed many film and television works, and has been shortlisted for the 21st Beijing University Student Film Festival, Sichuan Golden Panda TV Festival, etc. He won the Best New Director Award at the Hong Kong International Youth Film Festival and was successfully shortlisted for the 12th Beijing International Online Film Festival.

The film tells the story of Jiang Hao (played by Liang Tingwei), the small owner of Jiangdong Restaurant, who was forced to owe usury after encountering a trap designed by a friend, and then accidentally ran into the evil gangster Gao Yi (played by Zhu Yongtang). After Jiang Hao sent Gao Yi to the hospital, he accidentally discovered that Gao Yi had lost his memory.

Jiang Hao, who was at a low point in his life, deceived Gao Yi that he was the chef of his own restaurant, and embezzled Gao Yi’s millions of cash. Gao Yi’s unexplained disappearance has attracted various evil forces to appear in Jiangdong small town, Boss Yue (played by Cheng Dong)’s Hong Kong gang, Bao Ge (played by Wang Wen)’s local forces and other forces are intertwined, triggering a crisis. A series of funny stories with black humor. However, all illegal and criminal acts cannot escape the eyes of the public security organs. When the evil forces surfaced, it was the time when the public security organs closed the net. Under the leadership of captain Wang Wei (played by Wang Yiming), the anti-crime and anti-evil task force launched a thunderous operation to stabilize social order, attack decisively, and finally wipe out the evil forces. Waiting for the evil will eventually be a just trial.

In recent years, there have been an endless stream of anti-criminal and anti-evil special-themed movies. “Unfortunate Evil” focuses on the changes in the mentality of small people when they are involved in gang disputes, and it leads to the story of Hong Kong gangsters and local gangsters fighting wits and bravery with public security organs. . The film uses black humor to show everyone the scenes of violent debt collection, gang struggles, and business-supporting gangsters and other evil forces entangled with each other. The development of the story is intricate and ups and downs, and there is no shortage of “laughs” in the thrilling, fully revealing the mysterious temperament of black humor.

The evil forces in the film are sinister, cunning, and ruthless, but in the face of the vigorous actions of the public security organs, they finally surrendered. From mutual conflict to final destruction, the uncompromising nature of injustice sublimates the theme of the film in the fierce confrontation. When facing criminals, the public security organs carried out meticulous investigations and arrests, which reflected their great efforts to ensure that the people live and work in peace and contentment, and maintain social stability and order. Stabilize the overall social situation, consolidate the grassroots political power, and protect the people’s life and property with a firm determination.

The film is directed by the young and cutting-edge director Xu Xin. He has directed many films and film and television commercials, and won many awards.

The movie “Invisible You” was shortlisted for the 21st Beijing College Student Film Festival, and the microfilm “If Love Forgot to Go Home” was shortlisted for the Sichuan Golden Panda TV Festival.

Liang Tingwei, who played the leading role in the film, once starred in the movie “No Problem” directed by Mei Feng. In November of the same year, Liang Tingwei won the Tokyo International Film Festival for his performance in the movie “No Problem”. Actor nomination. The little character Jiang Hao played this time is a character that is closer to reality and down-to-earth. He has encountered all kinds of bad luck and got involved in gang disputes. He may face danger to his life at any time. Although he also wants to embezzle money for himself, the kindness in his heart still makes him decide to work with the public security organs to maintain social order. , Destroy the evil forces.

Zhu Yongtang, who played Gao Yi, played the role of nest skin/banana skin in the first three gangster films “Young and Dangerous”, and participated in the series of Young and Dangerous movies “97 Young and Dangerous” and “98 Young and Dangerous”. Enter the Dragon”. As a veteran professional of Young and Dangerous, Zhu Yongtang, what kind of surprises will this performance bring to everyone? Everyone can look forward to it. In addition, the joining of famous Hong Kong actor Cheng Dong, outstanding young actors Wang Wen and Xu Jin also brought wonderful performances to the film.

The thrilling action elements are organically combined with the ironic black humor. The movie “Infernal Affairs” takes every shot in the movie seriously with full sincerity, and presents the public security organs through wonderful and brain-burning plots and relaxed and humorous expressions. Action Thunder, the French Open, justice will eventually triumph over evil, come to iQIYI on November 27th to experience this hilarious story under the gangster turmoil.