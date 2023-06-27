Peony does not bloom: what can be the reason? | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 06/23/2023 10:48 a.m

Peonies are known for their beautiful, lush blooms. But sometimes it happens that the plants develop only a few flowers or do not flower at all. What can be the reasons?

An important factor for a rich flowering is the right location. The soil should be deep, rich in humus and rich in nutrients. Peonies also like it warm and sunny, but do not tolerate continuous blazing sun. Too much shade can result in the plant showing few or no flowers. A problem can also arise if the peony is planted too deep. When planting, the sprouting buds may only be covered with soil by a maximum of one centimeter.

Peonies often only flower after a few years

If the location and care are right, peonies will bloom profusely from May.

If a peony does not bloom, it can also be because it is still very young. Some peonies take two to three years to reach full bloom because the plant has yet to develop. When buying, make sure that there is at least one budding bud.

To encourage profuse flowering, peonies should be fertilized in early spring when they sprout. Compost soil or another organic fertilizer such as horn shavings or rock flour is best suited for this. Work the fertilizer carefully and not too deeply into the soil so that the roots are not injured.

Do not cut back in autumn

It is particularly important not to cut back peonies in the fall. The foliage should remain standing through the winter, as it provides optimal protection so that the plant can get through the cold season well.

