The obsession with always pleasing others and never feeling enough: this is people-pleasing. The talented actress also suffers from it. Here’s how to recognize this disorder.

Matilda De Angelis goes back to talking about her disturbancesi, without taboos and with sincerity. The talented actress of international fame suffers from what is called people pleasing: performance anxiety and acne are some of the alarm bells to recognize this disorder. Once again the actress shows her more fragile side to reassure those who, like her, have the same problem and do not feel accepted.

If you don’t know people pleasing, here’s what it is, what are the most common symptoms and how to get out of it.

People pleasing: what is Matilda De Angelis’ obsession

Often, mistakenly, it is thought that famous people, actresses, models, singers are happy and have no problems. We think they have a good relationship with themselves, with their body, with their mind unfortunately, in most cases it is not like that. Indeed, precisely because they are always in the spotlight and constantly questioned by the judgment of others, they are often extremely fragile people. Matilda de Angelis is one of them. She is not a simple 27 year old: she is a model, actress, style and beauty icon.

His career, the world in which he finds himself having to face day after day have put his sensitivity to the test. He thus explained that he suffers from “People-Pleasing”: it is a disorder that results from a tremendous insecurity and very low self-esteem. Matilda told of never feeling enough, of having the need to always have to please others, thus denying her true nature.

Those who suffer from this disease live in a sort of limbo, they no longer recognize themselves, they can never say no, they apologize all the time, they feel responsible for how other people feel. There are many alarm bells that can anticipate the ailments that this form of anxiety causes. For example Matilda said of suffer from acne on the face in conjunction with important events. In fact, the skin acts as a filter for emotions and discomfort: when you are sick, for example, the first thing you notice is a pale complexion on the face. Here, even acne, which often all lead back to a simple hormonal shift, can actually be the outlet for something more.

The young actress did not hide behind the impurities of her skin, on the contrary, she is proud of her scars and, in fact, what makes us unique are precisely the signs of the sufferings we carry on ourselves throughout our life. Every time Matilda looks in her mirror those scars remind her of the strong woman she has become!

Do you think you suffer from people-pleaser syndrome? The most common symptoms to recognize it

If you think you are wrong or wrong, I immediately abandon the idea because it is not. You are a sensitive person, you never say no, you always apologize even when you shouldn’tyou feel guilty for other people and always try to please others, you may suffer from people pleasing.

It is nothing to be afraid of, you simply have to do a great job on yourself, preferably with the help of a specialist, a psychologist you can trust.