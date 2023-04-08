Three years lived in the belief that obligations, restrictions and green passes were necessary. This is the climate that has been generated in most of the population in the face of the Covid pandemic. Or at least this is what the governments wanted to have us believe, with the approval of the pharmaceutical companies which in the meantime were making cash on vaccines. However, day after day, important pieces are being added on how the management of prevention and treatment of the Covidand especially on thesilence around the adverse effects of vaccines and their presumed usefulness.

Friends 22, is Isobel Fetiye Kinnear the winner in pectore?/ The report cards

Yes, because now it also emerges that Pfizer already knew from April 2021 how vaccines didn’t actually prevent the transmission of the virus: the green pass didn’t give any guarantee that you wouldn’t be among contagious people. AND Aifa was also aware of it, who, however, also on this aspect, kept silent and covered everything up. To bring it back is once again The truthwho is digging deep on the ‘covid case‘, referring now to the revelations of Peter Doshi, an American researcher known for his important analyzes on adverse effects.

Amici 22 Evening 2023, 4th episode / Live and eliminated: shock gesture from Cricca for…

Too many shadows on the Covid vaccines…

Although the pharmaceutical companies already knew in 2021, it was precisely in this period that the compulsory vaccination campaign began, first aimed at health personnel, and then extended to school personnel and some other professional categories, to also reach the over 50s. making even more species were the reasons underlying the provisions on mandatory health treatments: “urgent provisions on the prevention of contagion from Sars Cov-2 by providing for vaccination obligations”. Something is therefore not right in the general narrative. And it is clear that in the face of these revelations we can speak of lies and deceptions, clearly used to justify diktats that otherwise could not have been respected if the population had known. Also to Out of the choir by Mario Giordano after all, the journalist Marianna Canè declared that she had discovered how Aifa had received reports of vaccine failuresi.e. inoculated patients who did not develop antibodies even in January 2021.

READ ALSO:

Luigi Strangis and grandmother Carmela who died after Amici/ “She had Alzheimer’s, a difficult period”

© breaking latest news