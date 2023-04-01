ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations

Already in the first month after the increase in the pharmacy discount, each pharmacy has to accept an additional loss of earnings of 500 euros on average. In February 2023 – the shortest month of the year – 18,000 pharmacies nationwide will receive additional discounts of 9 million euros (net) in favor of statutory health insurance (GKV). In the longer March 2023, the increased savings contribution of the pharmacies should already amount to 11 million euros (net) – that is a loss of around 600 euros per pharmacy, which can no longer be used to ensure patient care or to recruit young people. This is the result of current calculations by the German Association of Pharmacists (DAV) based on monthly prescription bills from pharmacies. At the end of 2022, the traffic light coalition passed the GKV Financial Stabilization Act, which provides for a two-year increase in the pharmacy discount from 1.77 to 2.00 euros (gross) per prescription drug from February 1, 2023. For a long time already, more than one billion euros in pharmacy discounts per year have been flowing to the statutory health insurance companies.

“The fee for dispensing prescription drugs has not been adjusted for ten years,” says Thomas Dittrich, chairman of the German Association of Pharmacists (DAV): “Now the same for pharmacies in times of high energy costs, the need for collective bargaining agreements and additional costs due to supply bottlenecks To ask for further fee reductions is simply absurd. Politics is driving the pharmacies into a worsening economic situation, so that the companies are suffocating.” Dittrich continues: “The actual or expected billion deficits of the health insurance companies cannot be compensated by the pharmacies anyway, but here proven supply structures are knowingly put at risk. The pharmacies have given the health insurance companies more than 5.5 billion euros in 2022 alone through the implementation of discount agreements – that is 8 percent more than in the previous year. The pharmacists will therefore once again clearly tell politicians and the health insurance companies in the coming months: save pharmacies to death? Not with us!”.

