Microsoft’s attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard is starting to heat up, with some markets having approved the deal while others have asked for more information. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023, and now Xbox boss Phil Spencer has released an open letter with more information on future plans.

Even though that’s something most of us probably doubted, he revealed plans to bring Activision Blizzard’s games to Game Pass, and he mentioned a few franchises in particular:

“We intend to offer Activision Blizzard’s library of beloved games, including Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty, in Game Pass, and grow the community of these games”

Spencer also reiterated that Microsoft “Committed to making the same version of Call of Duty available on PlayStation on the same day the game launches elsewhere”.

The letter ends with this:

“To all players and game developers, you remain at the center of everything we do, and we will continue to listen to your feedback and do everything we can to nurture an industry we all love.

