Pilates reformer: what it is, what it is for and benefits

Il pilates has found new popularity in recent years, also appreciated by many famous people as a method to regain well-being and reduce stress. One may erroneously think that it is an easy or too light discipline and therefore not very effective for strengthening the muscles, but practicing it alone or alternating it with other sports has numerous benefits for the body and mind. The reformer is a machine used in the pilates method that combines strength, stretching, balance and flexibility.

What is the pilates reformer?

The machine looks like a sliding trolley and is equipped with a backrest with cushion. It is equipped with an adjustable bar from which you can push yourself called footbar and on which you can rest your hands or feet. There are also straps with handles which, by moving the legs and arms, allow you to move back and forth. The structure is connected to a series of springs that allow you to adjust the resistance.

A varied and complete workout

During the training session the exercises can be different, with a multitude of combinations and options available. Thanks to the use and variety of equipment, it is possible to train the whole body without overloading the joints. The adjustable springs ensure a gradual resistance, which can be increased or decreased according to individual needs.

Pilates matwork e pilates reformer

Il pilates matwork can be done just about anywhere with the mat. The exercises are carried out free-body or with the help of some tools such as the ball, the foam roller or the elastic bands. For this it may seem that performing the movements in the right way is easier. Doing them independently actually requires greater concentration and self-perception. In fact, the pilates reformer provides extra support and facilitates the maintenance of correct posture. Its use in the studio or in the gym is guided and supervised by a professional. The two variants are different but complementary and you can decide to alternate them to get the best results from one to the other.

Is the training suitable for everyone?

Pilates with reformer allows for a low impact workout and the exercises can be customized, respecting one’s level and physique. The machine is adjustable, so it can be adapted to both beginners and advanced practitioners. There are so many programming and movement variation possibilities that make it extremely versatile. It has no particular contraindications, but in any case it is always better to consult your doctor in case of pathologies, physical problems or pregnancy.

Benefits of the pilates reformer

Improve muscle strength and posture : the exercises help to develop muscles in a uniform and balanced way. Maintaining the right posture relieves and prevents pain such as back pain.

: the exercises help to develop muscles in a uniform and balanced way. Maintaining the right posture relieves and prevents pain such as back pain. Develops flexibility and muscle elasticity : the ability to move is enhanced and muscle tension is reduced.

: the ability to move is enhanced and muscle tension is reduced. Promotes recovery from injuries : it is often used by athletes and sportsmen in the post-rehabilitation period.

: it is often used by athletes and sportsmen in the post-rehabilitation period. Increase coordination and balance : the discipline is based on the control of movements and breathing, thanks to which self-awareness is increased.

: the discipline is based on the control of movements and breathing, thanks to which self-awareness is increased. Helps fight stress and anxiety: Controlled breathing helps to calm the mind. The method is designed to promote and maintain harmony between body and spirit.

