Diablo 4 must-see QA before buying: the magician’s hydra and the necromancer’s undead army are weakened? What are Marketplace, Seasons and Passes? #Skill(194162) – Cool3c

Diablo 4 is about to go on the market. There are three official versions, including Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition. Among them, the Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition can be played 4 days in advance, and can be experienced as early as June 2. In addition, the differences include These are special mounts, armor, season passes, and more. We took the lead in testing the full version of the game before it was launched, and experienced the plot after the first chapter, as well as the modified skills of each profession. In addition to sorting out the differences from the previous Beta version test, the following articles will also introduce the game Other mechanisms in the game, such as platinum coins, seasons, passes, etc. QA issues, the rules in the game are based on the official version.

Download time, disconnection, air wall problems

According to official data, the minimum system requirements of Diablo 4 require at least 90GB of available storage space. Both the Beta version and the full version of this test need to be re-downloaded. Using the same computer and network, the Beta version costs about 2 It takes about an hour to download, while the full version is downloaded within 1 hour. The faster download may be due to the fact that the system has indeed undergone performance and stability corrections, and because the number of people invited to the open experience is small, there have been no disconnections or air walls in the past few days. In fact, it is still necessary to officially version-based.



▲During this experience, I did not encounter disconnection and air wall problems, which may be due to system corrections or the small number of people who experienced it.

Introduction of Game Store and Platinum Coin

Diablo 4 will definitely have an in-app purchase mall system. The mall will use platinum coins as the main currency unit. The mall will mainly sell passes, character appearances, and mount clothing. Except for passes, players will buy them for free battles. In addition to the different rewards for the pass, special battle pass, and accelerated battle pass, the character costumes and mount costumes are only different in appearance, and will not affect the balance of the game due to premium players. The appearance in the store will be replaced in turn at any time, and it can be applied to all professional characters in the account after purchase.



▲In addition to the pass, the mall mainly sells the appearance of character occupations, which will not affect the balance of the game.

Diablo 4 Season Description

The season system in Diablo is launched every other season. The first season will be launched in late July. Players need to complete the main story chapter before starting the next chapter. Complete all the goals in the chapter to get the season Rewards, which include materials to craft items, Legendary Essences from the Codex of Power, and boons from completing seasons that also advance Battle Pass tiers.



▲ Before welcoming the first season, you must first complete the main story chapters, and the rewards you get will also rotate with the seasons.

What is the Diablo 4 Pass?

There are 3 types of passes, including free battle pass, special battle pass, and accelerated battle pass. The special battle pass costs 1000 platinum coins, and the battle pass costs 2800 platinum coins. The difference between the three types of passes lies in the reward content. The special battle pass will Obtaining the seasonal character-limited appearance and platinum coins, the acceleration pass can directly jump to level 20 and the expression of the Creator’s Wings, are not rewards that mainly affect the strength of the character.



▲ There are 3 types of passes including free battle pass, premium battle pass, and accelerated battle pass.



▲The premium battle pass costs 1,000 platinum coins, and the accelerated battle pass costs 2,800 platinum coins.

Main storyline chapter 1 to chapter 2 advance time

Because the five occupations have already completed the first chapter of the story when experiencing the Beta version, so all the cutscenes in the main storyline were skipped during the full version test, but it will take about 4 hours in total to play the second chapter. The final task of the chapter. The upper limit of the level of the test version we use is 20. It can be determined that the character ability requirements in the second half of the second chapter are relatively high. If you do not practice more than 30, it will be difficult to pass the level. You need to practice in the wild first. Wait and enhance the equipment on the character.



▲It takes at least 4 hours to play the animation that completely skips the main story line to the second half of the second chapter.

Enemy attack mode, in-game detail mode adjustments

According to the information provided by the official, in the full version, the enemy’s attack method has been slightly adjusted, and they will actively gather towards the player. However, in the actual experience, it was found that because of such adjustments, if the early pioneers did not first strengthen the skill tree and directly fight monsters, It is possible to be surrounded in a short period of time, so the number of deaths will increase, but it can save a lot of training time after becoming stronger in the mid-term. In addition, it is a pity that in the Beta version, after the cave has been explored, it can be sent directly through the cave entrance, but in the full version, the player needs to run the cave again to go out, or directly teleport to the town, and it will take more time to solve the cave task. .



▲ There are many small adjustments in the game. When you are very immersed in the game, the difference in feeling will not be very big.

Which occupational skills are adjusted

All 5 classes have been slightly adjusted. The values ​​of magician’s Hydra and ice damage attacks have all been revised down, while Meteor Art has been raised. Necromancer’s Corpse Explosion attack has been revised down, and the HP of summoned Skeleton Soldiers and Skeleton Mage has decreased. Rogue’s poison damage skills have been improved, shadow damage skills have been revised down, druid’s magic-type skills have been fully revised, and animal-type transformation and summoning have been improved. The barbarian’s whirlwind has been strengthened, and the thorn type skills have been revised down.



▲The skills of the 5 professions in the full version have been adjusted. This experience only played the magician and necromancer.

Necromancer’s Summoning Adjustment Differences

The blood volume of the undead army summoned by the necromancer’s summoning technique has been slightly adjusted. In fact, it is a very sensible adjustment. When encountering a large number of monsters in the early pioneering period, the skeleton army can hardly last for too long. , in the main story chapter, the big demon king will be completely wiped out if he hits it twice, but the bone fragments and bone spears have been significantly strengthened, especially the core skill bone spear, which can penetrate monsters farther and stronger. After the level, it almost becomes the most commonly used skill when operating the Necromancer. As for the downgraded Corpse Explosion, it is actually very useful, there is no obvious difference from before the adjustment, and it can still be regarded as a must-have skill.



▲The Necromancer’s Corpse Explosion and Summoning skills have all been revised down. Although the blood volume of the undead army has decreased, I feel that the attack power of the bone spear has become stronger.



▲Although the attack power of Corpse Explosion has been adjusted, there is not much difference in experience.

Magician’s hydra skill adjustment experience

The magician’s hydra attack power has also been slightly adjusted, but because the magician can only rely on ice shards or fire bombs before the hydra skill can be clicked, so before the hydra skill can be clicked, the ice shard Or other skills have been upgraded to a high level. The hydra skill is more like an auxiliary use. Its main function can be used to divert the direction of monster attacks, etc., plus magic to use other defensive skills, even if the hydra There will not be a big difference in feeling with slight adjustments.



▲The magician’s hydra is obviously weakened, but because other skills such as ice shards and fire bombs have been strengthened several times before the hydra can be selected, so the magician itself is strong enough and the hydra becomes an auxiliary character of.

There is not much difference in the playability of small adjustments. Be sure to practice before the second chapter.

There are many modifications that are not obvious in this full version, such as the adjustment of professional skills, the speed of monster siege, the modification of portals, etc. The difference in feeling is actually not obvious. Chapter plots, after re-experience in the full version, progress to the second chapter, only to find that the character’s level and skills are very important in the middle and late stages, especially in the second half of the second chapter, it is almost impossible to solve if you don’t practice at least 30 It is also possible that the necromancer I chose really has too little blood to open the task, and the summoned army has also become weaker. I believe there are still strong people who can pass without training without injury.



▲It may still take time to practice and wait to pass the main story chapters, and the mission progress that can use the mount has not been played until the end of the experience.

Further reading: