YouTube introduces new very handy feature

YouTube has introduced a new test function that can initially only be tried out by premium members, but promises much more comfortable video viewing.

Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

With great regularity, YouTube tinkers with its own interface and the functions that are offered to users. There is a separate test program for this, but only YouTube premium members can participate.

Until August 13, members of YouTube’s premium program can now test a new function on their mobile devices, which, if successful, has the potential to eventually find its way into the final app and be available to everyone. If you press and hold the screen while the video is playing, double the speed is activated directly. This function should primarily be used to make intros or boring parts go by faster or to get to the point you are looking for.

In any case, this should be a feature that will generate a lot of interest. It is already possible to set a double playback speed on the platform. However, there is no shortcut yet and you have to do a few clicks to speed up the video.

If you also want to try YouTube’s trial features, you’ll need to purchase a YouTube Premium Membership. This currently costs €11.99 per month. However, there is a free trial period of three months. You can expect benefits such as the ability to watch videos without ads or download them and watch them offline. You also get access to YouTube Music Premium.

What: YouTube