That hurts…

Unknown people got into TV star Sylvie Meis (45) in Hamburg last week and took around 25 luxury handbags worth 800,000 euros. Sylvie loved her collection, likes to show off her bags, and posts herself with the accessories on Instagram. Is the burglary now the nasty receipt? Read with BILDplus why Sylvie’s frankness has now harmed her and why the insurance company could now let her sit on the damage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook