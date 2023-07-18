Expansion of children’s oncology area enabled

He Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare completed the building expansion of the outpatient cancer care area of ​​the General Pediatric Hospital “Niños de Acosta Ñu” of Saint Lawrence.

The work has 154 m2 of construction and is prepared to grow to a second floor. The space offers a medicine preparation room, a spacious room for children and young people who will receive treatment, an infirmary area, a storage room, a laundry room and bathrooms; through an investment of $154,500 coming mostly from external contributions.

The expansion project for the outpatient area arose as a result of the fact that the space allocated to care was reduced after the growth of hospitalization sectors (oncology, internal medicine and PICU).

The Minister of Public Health, dr. Julio Borba, stated that: “with this we will be able to decentralize pediatric care a little more, expand coverage to children and young people with this pathology. One day I dream that all pediatric patients can come here to receive their treatment, and thus decentralize a bit the burden of INCAN, which is usually saturated”.

The execution of the work was carried out thanks to the contribution of the lions clubs of Villa Morra, Capiatá, Caraguatay Unidos and Salto del Guairá, through a grant from the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) and the Association of Parents of Children with cancer MITAI and the work of the MSPBS; within the framework of the project “A bridge for life – Phase 2” which consists of building expansion for children and young people who are undergoing cancer treatment.

In the oncohematology department of the pediatric hospital, some 200 patients receive treatment and about 400 are under follow-up. The costs are covered by the MSPBS and has the support of foundations and parent associations.

