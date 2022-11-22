On November 18, Liu Guiping, a member of the Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Group for Studying and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Vice Mayor, went to Civil Aviation University of China to give a report on the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China for teachers and students, and interacted and talked freely experience.

Liu Guiping combined his personal experience of participating in the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the actual development of my country’s civil aviation industry and Tianjin’s aerospace industry, focusing on important contents such as “nine profound understandings” and “seven focuses” Give in-depth explanations.

“We must persist in educating people for the party and the country, strive to provide high-quality education that satisfies the people, and provide more talents and intellectual support for the development of my country’s civil aviation industry”… Liu Guiping hopes that Civil Aviation University of China will study and implement the party’s 20 With great spirit, actively integrate into the overall development of the national civil aviation industry, deeply participate in the development of Tianjin’s aerospace industry, and strive to deepen discipline construction, strengthen talent training, strengthen independent innovation, and increase output of achievements, etc., run high-quality education, run Become a world-class civil aviation university with Chinese characteristics; the majority of teachers implement the fundamental task of cultivating people with morality, preach and teach students with a high sense of mission and responsibility, educate and guide students to establish a correct world outlook, outlook on life, and values, and actively carry out academic research Research contributes to the growth of students, the development of the school, and the advancement of disciplines; the majority of students will unswervingly listen to and follow the party, study hard, enhance their skills, and repay the motherland and society with excellent results, so that youth can build socialist modernization in an all-round way. Blooming brilliantly in the fiery practice of the country.

At the interactive exchange site, 4 representatives of teachers and students talked about their understanding of studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Liu Guiping answered teachers and students’ questions about promoting the high-quality development of Tianjin’s aerospace industry and teaching ideological and political courses. The vivid preaching and face-to-face communication aroused widespread resonance. The teachers and students present all expressed that they should study, think and practice, unite knowledge with action, study hard, study hard, and practice the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with practical actions.

Before the lecture, Liu Guiping went deep into the Science and Technology Park of Civil Aviation University of China to investigate in detail the transformation and application of scientific research achievements, and inspected the incubating enterprises and maker spaces on the spot. While affirming the achievements, he hoped that the school will continue to increase investment, focus on innovation, strengthen transformation, and incubate excellent enterprises , Xing industry, and strive to build a first-class national university science and technology park.

After the meeting, Cao Shengli, Secretary of the Party Committee of Civil Aviation University of China, said that Comrade Liu Guiping gave us a clear theme, rich connotation, clear logic, profound exposition, strong political, theoretical, practical and guiding The guidance report on the study of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has provided good guidance and help for teachers and students in the school to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In the next step, the school party committee will take this lecture as an opportunity to firmly grasp the core essence of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, work hard in comprehensive study, comprehensive grasp, and comprehensive implementation, and deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, resolutely To achieve “two safeguards”, we will continue to promote the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to go deep, to the heart, and to the reality. Conscientiously implement the various strategic arrangements made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the work requirements of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, and transform the learning results into a strong spiritual motivation for building a world-class civil aviation university with Chinese characteristics, which is reflected in the actual work of serving Tianjin’s economic and social development action and work performance. (Li Hongkun, correspondent of Civil Aviation Network of China)