Pillar Organization Provides Physical Exams and School Supplies for Students Returning to School

LAREDO, Texas – As schools gear up to reopen, a nonprofit organization in Laredo is stepping up to support student athletes’ physical health and overall well-being. The Pillar organization has announced that it will be offering physical exams for student athletes at its facility this Saturday.

Starting at 8 in the morning and continuing until 8 in the evening, Pillar aims to provide comprehensive physical exams to ensure the student athletes are in top form for the upcoming school year. These exams are essential to identify any health concerns that might impact their sports performance and overall health.

But that’s not all. In addition to the physical exams, participants in the clinic will have the opportunity to receive free school supplies. Pillar recognizes the financial strain many families face when preparing for a new academic year and aims to alleviate some of that burden by offering essential school supplies to student athletes.

Furthermore, this event will also serve as an opportunity for students and their families to learn more about the various services and resources Pillar offers. Whether it’s mental health counseling, nutrition guidance, or academic support, Pillar is committed to providing a holistic approach to student well-being.

The Pillar organization’s office is conveniently located at 6406 McPherson and will be buzzing with activity on the designated day. Families are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure their student athletes receive the necessary physical exams and equip themselves with essential school supplies.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, interested individuals can call Pillar at 723-7457. Don’t miss out on this chance to support your child’s well-being as they embark on another school year.

