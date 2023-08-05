They recover a beach area in Don Jaca occupied by irregular construction

The district administration invites the general public not to engage in this type of action that harms the environment and marine ecosystems.

The District achieved the restitution of public space in the sector of River mouth from Don Jaca ravine, in response to the requirements of citizenship, which denounced an illegal construction in the coastal area.

As arranged Mayor Virna Johnson, the work was done by inter-institutionally by the Mayor’s Office of the Perla del Caribe Tourist Resort, the Office for Risk Management and Climate Change, Ogricc, and Corpamagin compliance with Decree 405 of 2022 October 2019.

“We restored the public space in the beach area in Don Jaca, listening to the request of Dimar, where they told us of the undue constriction of the spur with bags full of concrete. We went to the place and the affectation in the beach area was evidenced,” said Juan José Camargo, mayor of Town 3.

According to explained by the environmental authorities, this type of irregular constructions on the coast could alter the dynamics of the contribution of natural sedimentation to the beaches, causing negative environmental actions in the medium term.

The district administration invites the general public not to incur in this type of actions that harm the environment and marine ecosystemssince they will be exposed to sanctions in accordance with the provisions of the laws.

