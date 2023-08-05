Home » Italy smiles at the first: Türkiye ko in extra time
Italy smiles at the first: Türkiye ko in extra time

Italy smiles at the first: Türkiye ko in extra time

Good first for Italy, who beat Turkey in Trento 90-89 (after extra time) at the end of a friendly debut with ups and downs. On the cover there is certainly the positive first half (closed on +11, 49-38) and the reaction in extra time after Kabaca’s incredible equalizer in the 40th minute. Positive, in addition to the contribution of fixed points such as Fontecchio (21 in 23′) and Melli, also the contribution of a Stefano Tonut who already appeared in excellent form on both sides of the field and also of Momo Diouf, in rotation as a substitution for Nicolò Melli . Many minutes also for Matteo Spagnolo. Pajola (small ankle problem), Visconti and Caruso were not used. For Italy also a lot of rebounding suffering (56-32 the figure in favor of Turkey) and some empty passes at the beginning of the second half, with Ataman’s team further ahead in preparation given the pre-Olympic tournament starting on August 12 in Istanbul . In 23 guests from Yurtseven and 16 from Korkmaz.

