“PINK AUTUMN 2023”: TALK ABOUT MENOPAUSE AND OSTEOPOROSIS IN TERRE DEL RENO. AT THE VIGARANO OASIS EVERYONE IN A CANOE WITH THE ANDOS

The initiatives continue “Pink Autumn 2023”, breast cancer awareness campaign, which includes the two Ferrara Health Authorities, the Municipality of Ferrara and various local voluntary organizations and associations. The events aim to raise awareness of an increasingly large number of women on the fundamental importance of prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer. Information on correctly healthy lifestyles to adopt and on the diagnostic checks to be carried out, as well as on innovations in the therapeutic field, both in the early and advanced stages of the disease, becomes fundamental. This is the reason why the number of events, in 2023, increased considerably, “exceeding” even the month of November: hence the idea of ​​calling the initiative “Pink Autumn”.

This year’s calendar of events includes numerous initiatives in various locations in the Ferrara area.

MEETING IN TERRE DEL RENO. October 6 – starting from 8.00 pm at the Council Chamber of the Municipality of Terre del Reno in via Dante Alighieri, 2 (S. Agostino) – the meeting will take place “Osteoporosis will no longer scare us”. After the initial greeting from Roberto Lodi (Mayor of Terre del Reno), Dr. Maria Mastrandrea (Councillor for Health and Culture of the Municipality) and Dr. Caterina Palmonari (Director of the Western District) the series of interventions.

We will start with “Menopause Pills” edited by Prof. Gloria Bonaccorsi, Director of the Research Center for the study of Menopause and Osteoporosis and Head of the Postmenopausal Women’s Health Protection Program of the Primary Care Department of the AUSL Ferrara Company. Below we will talk about “Menopause and quality of life: the importance of a healthy, safe and sustainable diet” edited by Dr. Cristina Saletti, Director of the Food Hygiene and Nutrition Operational Unit, AUSL of Ferrara. They will then talk Dr. Renata Vecchiatini (Provincial Odonology Complex Operational Unit of the Ferrara Local Health Authority) on “Oral health and menopause: the dentist’s opinion”. They will then intervene there Dr. Michaela Pandini (Western District Nursing Manager) and the Dr. Laura Bellini (Head of Health Professions – Rehabilitation Area DAT.e RPS Ausl Ferrara) on the topic “The development of proximity rehabilitation management”. The evening will end there Dr. Anna Marra (Director of the Intercompany Pharmaceutical Department) on the topic: “Drugs or supplements?”.

The meeting will be streamed by accessing the portal of the Municipality of Terre del Reno at the address “City Council and meetings in streaming” section.

AT THE VIGARANO OASIS, “COME AND TRY THE DRAGON BOAT” TOGETHER WITH ANDOS. On October 7th the Andos of Ferrara, in collaboration with the Canoa Club Ferrara, organized an afternoon at the Vigarano Pieve Oasis (starting at 3.30 pm) dedicated to sporting activity as a “medicine” for women who have undergone breast surgery or who are completing the therapies . On this date you can try the “Dragon Boat”, a particular boat that can accommodate several people.

“It’s not about “just” sharing and the pleasure of being together – highlights Dr. Marcella Marchi, President of Andos Ferrara – but also of a real rehabilitation activity. In fact, the canoe represents an excellent tool from a physical and rehabilitation point of view. A day, therefore, which aims to be an invitation to make many women aware of the particularity of this activity. The canoe and paracanoe teacher involved in this initiative, Giorgia Minzonishe is a professional with a lot of experience in this field.”

