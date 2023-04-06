Defending third place in the championship to get to the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Napoli in the best possible way. Stefano Pioli against Empoli seeks confirmation after the San Paolo feat. For Milan, these are decisive days for him and no distractions are allowed. These are the words of the coach in the press conference.

THE PIOLI CONFERENCE

How important is it to stay energized?

“It’s crucial, games are won first with attitudes, with determination and then with quality. We have to be humble: the championship is important to us and we have to take advantage of this home round”.

On Berlusconi’s conditions.

“We are all worried, even if we don’t have precise news. We gather around him, we hope he can return to the stadium soon, also to see Milan”.

How to think only about tomorrow?

“We have to stay on track. We made an important victory in Naples, but we have to use it to play at that level there all the time. We just have to think about tomorrow”.

About training.

“The formation will be the best for me, in the next 12 days we will play 4 matches, all of which are important. I will make some changes.”

Leao said in an interview that the one on the left is his favorite position…

“I don’t satisfy just one player. Rafa had told me exactly the opposite, but it’s important that he’s happy and that he plays with a smile, he doesn’t have to be worried and anxious. He’s been through a difficult period like the team.”

About racist chants in Lukaku. Is there a racism problem in football?

“I don’t know, I can say it’s a great disappointment. I have many friends who go to the stadium with respect, but I’m very sorry because football and sport must be lived with a different spirit. If certain situations continue we will have to take measures”.

Will Brahim Diaz be in the match tomorrow?

“He did a couple of separate training sessions after Naples, but he’s ready to play. He’s a weapon at his disposal, he’s fine.”

Was he angry with Leao, before Naples, for having made some mistakes?

“I got more angry when he didn’t make certain moves. Rafa doesn’t always combine the game very well with the others… He did it very well in Naples.”

Do you have problems with the more closed teams?

“Attention and quality of the game: this is needed. Then with more closed teams we had difficulties, but we worked on it and I expect improvements”.

Spalletti said that Milan also won because they arrived in Naples with the fear of losing.

“I don’t have to comment on Spalletti’s words, it would be a mistake to think already about the Champions League matches.”

From here to the end, will we see a little more of the three midfielders?

“It could be. We think from match to match. The three midfielders played an excellent game in Naples.”

Do you have more regrets about the Scudetto race?

“Nothing increases. Judgments are made at the end, at the end of the championship and I hope beyond for the Champions League. We have to do well these two months”.