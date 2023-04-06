Home Business Tunisia: bakers replace plastic with fabric bags
Business

Tunisia: bakers replace plastic with fabric bags

by admin

After banning plastic bags in all Tunisian bakeries, under the partnership agreements signed on March 17, 2023 with the Trade Union Chamber of Bakeries and the Professional Group of Modern Bakeries, the Ministry of the Environment announces an alternative: fabric bags with plastic pollution awareness messages.

According to TAP, to this end the Ministerial Department launched a notice to suppliers for the purchase of 20,000 units (bags) with precise technical criteria, and this “as part of its programs to combat pollution, rationalize consumption of natural resources and the implementation of the guidelines of the national strategy for the ecological transition”.

Interested suppliers are invited to submit their technical and financial offers for the cotton fabric pouches by April 6, 2023, according to the Tunisian Federation of Apparel Textiles.

It should be remembered that single-use plastic bags have been banned in all Tunisian bakeries since the beginning of the month of Ramadan (March 22, 2023). These are 5,000 bakeries in the country (of which 3,500 are subsidized and 1,500 modern), offering about 10 million units (of bread) per day. This decision has also affected companies that sell bread. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on African solutions to global challenges: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/pane-e-fantasia-africana

See also  TCL Electronics' revenue increase in 2021 will not increase Thunderbird Technology's revenue of nearly HK$1.5 billion_Business_YoY Growth_Group

You may also like

New Zealand Surprises Big Rate Hike as Some...

Lufthansa: Pilots’ strike in the summer holidays?

Stock markets today 6 April: Europe cautiously up,...

Trade Republic vs. Scalable Capital: The brokers in...

Football and capital gains, new storm over Rome,...

Japan, Australia and the USA are arming themselves...

Pay for vacation or car with interest: You...

“Berlusconi does not want his daughter Marina in...

In March, the global manufacturing PMI fell month-on-month,...

This is how the new Bayer boss ticks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy