After banning plastic bags in all Tunisian bakeries, under the partnership agreements signed on March 17, 2023 with the Trade Union Chamber of Bakeries and the Professional Group of Modern Bakeries, the Ministry of the Environment announces an alternative: fabric bags with plastic pollution awareness messages.

According to TAP, to this end the Ministerial Department launched a notice to suppliers for the purchase of 20,000 units (bags) with precise technical criteria, and this “as part of its programs to combat pollution, rationalize consumption of natural resources and the implementation of the guidelines of the national strategy for the ecological transition”.

Interested suppliers are invited to submit their technical and financial offers for the cotton fabric pouches by April 6, 2023, according to the Tunisian Federation of Apparel Textiles.

It should be remembered that single-use plastic bags have been banned in all Tunisian bakeries since the beginning of the month of Ramadan (March 22, 2023). These are 5,000 bakeries in the country (of which 3,500 are subsidized and 1,500 modern), offering about 10 million units (of bread) per day. This decision has also affected companies that sell bread. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

