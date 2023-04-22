Home » Pisa, the psychiatrist attacked took charge of the boy who killed the doctor Piero Orsini
Health

Pisa, the psychiatrist attacked took charge of the boy who killed the doctor Piero Orsini

by admin
Pisa, the psychiatrist attacked took charge of the boy who killed the doctor Piero Orsini

Pisa, 22 April 2023 – That previous makes you shiver. Also because the two terrible events are intertwined. In the late afternoon of Friday 21st April Dr. Barbara Capovani55 years old, head of the “Sdpc – Psychiatric Diagnosis and Treatment Service” of the Santa Chiara hospital in Pisa, she was attacked outside the university psychiatry department. Someone, according to initial information, a man, hit her bar o stick reducing it to death. During the night she underwent emergency head surgery. Her condition is critical.

Destiny has it that Dr. Capovani took charge the 25 year old boyFlorentine, who last January, in the grip of a homicidal fit, killed the retired doctor Piero Orsinia few meters from the Lungarno, also in Pisa.

The 74-year-old was killed with punches and kicks a few steps from his home in Pisa. The young man was being treated for mental problems since four years. That day, last January 9, he had gone with his father to a psychiatrist’s office, which was just a few street numbers away. But, while his father had gone to the bathroom, he took to the street and headed towards the Lungarno Galilei. He and the 74-year-old met by chance. For no reason, the young man pounced on the retired doctor, a neurologist who had worked in the city hospital. Piero Orsini’s death occurred on 11 January.

At the moment, it still is manhunt who attacked Dr. Barbara Capovani. The information available to the police is scarce: it would be a man covered by a cap with a visor and a mask like those worn during the pandemic. The investigators are listening to all of the woman’s colleagues to understand if there are links with possible patients or former patients.

See also  A non-functional site is better than nothing

You may also like

Aifa approves the reimbursement of the pill that...

Study: Corona burdens under 30-year-olds, inflation affects older...

prevention (also oncological) and healthy habits to protect...

yes, it does what you think too

How menopause affects the skin

What is love bombing in a relationship and...

Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe visits the...

«Before TikTok, I didn’t make ends meet. I...

the method of Nicola Sorrentino, the dietician of...

Sudan, the EU and the US prepare the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy