Pisa, the psychiatrist attacked took charge of the boy who killed the doctor Piero Orsini

Pisa, 22 April 2023 – That previous makes you shiver. Also because the two terrible events are intertwined. In the late afternoon of Friday 21st April Dr. Barbara Capovani55 years old, head of the “Sdpc – Psychiatric Diagnosis and Treatment Service” of the Santa Chiara hospital in Pisa, she was attacked outside the university psychiatry department. Someone, according to initial information, a man, hit her bar o stick reducing it to death. During the night she underwent emergency head surgery. Her condition is critical.

Destiny has it that Dr. Capovani took charge the 25 year old boyFlorentine, who last January, in the grip of a homicidal fit, killed the retired doctor Piero Orsinia few meters from the Lungarno, also in Pisa.

The 74-year-old was killed with punches and kicks a few steps from his home in Pisa. The young man was being treated for mental problems since four years. That day, last January 9, he had gone with his father to a psychiatrist’s office, which was just a few street numbers away. But, while his father had gone to the bathroom, he took to the street and headed towards the Lungarno Galilei. He and the 74-year-old met by chance. For no reason, the young man pounced on the retired doctor, a neurologist who had worked in the city hospital. Piero Orsini’s death occurred on 11 January.

At the moment, it still is manhunt who attacked Dr. Barbara Capovani. The information available to the police is scarce: it would be a man covered by a cap with a visor and a mask like those worn during the pandemic. The investigators are listening to all of the woman’s colleagues to understand if there are links with possible patients or former patients.