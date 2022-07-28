The Pixel 6a goes on sale this week, and of course it’s better than we hoped, faster performance, great architecture and cameras, and a pretty good price point. It’s been known before that the Pixel 6a uses a fingerprint reader and Last year’s flagship Google used a different module, with faster sensing speeds than before, but in several review videos it was found that the new fingerprint reader was a little dubious about reliability and security.

Pixel 6a’s fingerprint recognition is not very good, but it can be unlocked with unregistered fingerprints

A recent post on the Android page of the well-known forum Reddit links to two different YouTube videos, both of which show the Pixel 6a’s fingerprint reader failing to prevent unregistered users from fingerprinting to unlock the phone. . First of all, the first video is from Geekyranjit, he finds that he can unlock the phone with any unregistered finger even though he only has the fingerprint of his thumb registered in the phone, and then he also compares the device with the Nothing Phone 1, which is obtained through Ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint recognition does prevent Geekyranjit’s unregistered fingers from unlocking (It should be normal）。

And the second video published on the Beebom channel is even more worrying, not only can it be unlocked with the same other fingers used, they have gathered a lot of people, only two of them have registered fingerprints, but each of them can be used for Phone unlocked. This situation can create serious security issues for the device, and with the shipment date approaching, if this fingerprint recognition problem persists, the security problem will expand when the phone is in the hands of countless users.

While these clips are disturbing, neither of the two testers from foreign media Android Police were able to reproduce what they saw in the video (which didn’t happen after my own testing), and the phone just wouldn’t be unlocked by an unregistered fingerprint. In early reports, the Pixel 6 had a similar problem, but at the time, the phenomenon was caused by the use of on-screen stickers. Google also recommended a few brand-specific stickers for users and solved it with a software update.



Previous security issues can arise from specific situations, like the sticker interference mentioned above, etc. However, in these two videos, it can be seen that the tester did not install the sticker on the fuselage, and they were all unlocked in the way of daily use. Although it cannot be reproduced, it is still worthy of attention, especially now that it is about to start shipping, and Google has more A fix should be released early to make up for it, but Google has no comment on that at this time.