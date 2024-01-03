“An answer is what everyone is asking for when faced with issues related to plant engineering and social infrastructures. And for us at Sport and Health Answer equals RIto qualify Swatch out Ppublic Offrendo Sport, Ttransformation e Arte” the words of the CEO of Sport and Health, Diego Nepi Molineris speaking at the panel “Social infrastructures and public-private partnerships to guarantee continuity of resources for the third sector” promoted by the Entain Italia group.

“Precisely because of the high building stock, often abandoned or underused, of our cities, the theme of urban regeneration plays an increasingly decisive role in urban development policies. One of the most effective solutions is the sporting destination of the areas to be valorised, establishing a virtuous relationship between the economic sustainability of the interventions and their social usefulness.

The goal is to rethink unused or degraded urban spaces and transform them into spaces capable of offering growth opportunities for neighborhoods and communities. Because space is a social educator. It teaches respect, sharing, encourages meetings and fights social exclusion. And the two directions on which to move are Sport and Culture. Popular and accessible outdoor sport as a tool for spreading healthy lifestyles and caring for the physical, psychological and personal well-being of the individual. Culture, art and creativity as founding elements of communities and the territory.

Space, therefore, as community, citizenship, beauty and fun. A concrete and current example is what is already happening in Caivano, where we have already created a first playground at the Parco Verde with the “Illumina” project which will give new life to the now former Delphinia sports centre. This initiative will bring new light to the entire territory and its sporting and social future.

In Italy in recent years, more and more new playground spaces have continued to be created, evocative outdoor gyms resulting from important works by redevelopment of the territory for the benefit of citizens. The mission is to transform these places into activity containers and tourist attraction, spaces in which young people can meet, socialize and remain attracted to sport, thus becoming part of a virtuous circle that rewards inclusiveness, healthy competition and creativity in whatever form it manifests itself. The goal of Sport and Health is to build a connection which is not limited to the creation of sporting spaces, but which aims above all at social recognition, conveying messages that highlight not only the sporting disciplines, but the new mentality.

Urban culture thus undergoes an evolution, from a niche it transforms into a protagonist: it involves the arts as a free manifestation of expression, sport as a driving force for aggregation, music as a symptom of emotion.

The idea is to provide a precise identity to the playground, understood as creative container and values ​​capable of attracting and interacting with Gen Z and all enthusiasts. Start a dialogue continuous with the target using sport as a means to generate a sense of community, aggregation and inclusiveness. Transforming space in a container of events and free time where young people and urban culture can meet and experience different activities.

At the center of our vision is one discontinuity in continuity with the aim of overturning the concept that has been had of sport until now: moving from a concept linked to the result, understanding it simply as top-down, to reaching the point of making sport fashionable by broadening its boundaries. For this reason, as Sport and Health, we address not only those who already practice a sport or do physical activity today, but above all those who have not yet chosen or have not had the opportunity to respond to the “call to sport”.

INVESTMENT QUESTION

Investment is an important topic, but it is often used as an alibi. However, we at Sport e Salute have chosen a different path. In fact, sport teaches us to be resilient and to find a solution for every challenge. In this case the union between public and private can make the difference.

In recent years, as a company, we have been delegated by the Government to manage the PNRR funds, those of the Sport and Suburbs tenders as well as the “Illumina”, Sport in the Parks and Sport of Everyone projects: all important interventions which, among the positive effects, they also had to increase the desire for sport. The best responses came from local authorities who welcomed, with enthusiasm and involvement, our requests regarding projects in the area. We have already signed with various Regions, including Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Liguria and Calabria conventions and protocols in agreement that – as the Minister for Sport Andrea Abodi said – “they are formidable working tools to offer more opportunities to play sport”. We called them protocols “HEART”, acronym for Courage, Humility, Honesty, Respect and Energy.

Summing up: inclusion, involvement and well-being are the three directions to follow through the beauty and the fun“.

