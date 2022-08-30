Home Health Podcast – Planet B, the data will help us save the world
Health

Podcast – Planet B, the data will help us save the world

by admin
Podcast – Planet B, the data will help us save the world

How do you make a “smart copy of the world“? And what is a “Digital Twin” of our planet for? The experience of Leonardo, an Italian company operating in the aerospace, defense and security sectors, teaches the importance of “big data” and underlines their crucial role in avoiding natural disasters and in predicting with great accuracy useful models for humans: from aircraft design to intelligent agriculture.

A podcast made in collaboration with Leonardo

Texts Matteo Marini

Editorial supervision Pier Luigi Pisa

Editorial coordination Anna Silvia Zippel

Voices Alessandra Muccioli and Edoardo Siravo

External shooting Americo Fusco

Sound engineers Giacomo Aloisi and Luca Sileoni

In production Paolo Prosperini

Editing e sound design Gipo Gurrado, Indie Hub Studio

See also  Thick eyebrows cut 14+8 Ayton efficiently picked two pairs of suns, 7 people went on double and took the Lakers

You may also like

Overview of Xbox @ Gamescom 2022 Highlights –...

How to prevent dementia, do this every day...

Musk’s ex-girlfriend: Zuckerberg is incapable of building the...

Here’s what happens if you eat sun-dried tomatoes...

Scary but super fun!Netizens’ inventory of the games...

Doctors say this is the fastest way to...

Taking advantage of Savage Game acquisition, Sony officially...

that’s when it could be a symptom of...

At the Palestra Titans mourning for the disappearance...

[Company Ranking]Global Smart Watch Market Share Ranking –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy