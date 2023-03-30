The staff of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome have revealed, through a note, the nature of the disease that has struck Pope Francis.

The medical staff of the Gemelli Polyclinic of Rome revealed the nature of the respiratory infection that struck Pope francesco and for which hospitalization was necessary after an illness.

The note, in fact, says: “As part of the clinical checks scheduled for the Holy Father, a infectious bronchitis which required the administration of a antibiotic therapy on an infusion basis which produced the expected effects with a clear improvement in the state of health. Based on the predictable outcome, the Holy Father could be resigned in the next few days”.

Furthermore, Matthew Brunodirector of the Vatican press office, declared that “Pope Francis spent the afternoon at the Gemelli, dedicating himself to rest, prayer and some work duties”.

Pope francesco.

Are you on Telegram? Follow the news of SaluteLab.it on our channel! Sign up by clicking here!

What is infectious bronchitis?

Infectious bronchitis, also known as acute bacterial bronchitisis a form of bronchitis caused by a bacterial infection. This condition can be caused by a variety of bacteria including Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae e Moraxella catarrhalis.

Infectious bronchitis develops when bacteria settle in the lower respiratory tract, causinginflammation of the bronchi. This can lead to symptoms like coughphlegm production, wheezing, difficulty breathing, fever and fatigue.

This form of bronchitis is usually treated with antibiotics to clear the bacterial infection. In some cases, medications may also be prescribed to relieve symptoms such as coughing and wheezing.

Prevention of infectious bronchitis can be achieved through the practice of good respiratory hygiene, such as washing your hands regularly and covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing. It is also advisable to avoid contact with sick people and maintain a healthy immune system through a healthy lifestyle, with a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Pope Francis admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome.

Can infectious bronchitis have complications?

Infectious bronchitis can have complications, especially if it is not treated adequately. One of the most common complications is the pneumonia, which occurs when the infection spreads to the lung tissues. Pneumonia can cause more serious symptoms than bronchitis, such as a high fever, difficulty breathing, and chest pain.

In addition, infectious bronchitis can also cause chronic respiratory problems, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), especially in patients who are smokers or ex-smokers. COPD is a chronic respiratory disease that causes inflammation and blockage of the airways, causing symptoms such as chronic cough, dyspnea (difficulty breathing) and wheezing.

Other possible complications include theasmawhich can develop as a result of bronchitis, and bronchiolitis obliterans, a rare but serious disease affecting the small lung bronchioles, causing scarring and blockages.

It is important to see a doctor if you suspect you have infectious bronchitis or if symptoms persist

Read also: Pope Francis, first night in hospital after hospitalization: how are you?