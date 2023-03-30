10
Irl package includes 3 training courses e 52 hours of certification in total, which concern the issue of inclusion of SEN/DSA:
- Inclusion and play: tools and advice to develop the skills of students with SLD and ADHD (35 hours of certification);
- SEN and DSA: “problem” behaviors and techniques for managing the classroom (10 hours of certification);
- Autism: teaching for curricular and support teachers (7 hours of certification).
