Pope Francis Urges Compassion and Care in Address to Italian Pediatric and ENT Doctors

In a recent speech at the Paul VI Hall, Pope Francis addressed members of the Italian Federation of Pediatric Doctors and the Association of Italian Hospital Otorhinolaryngologists. He expressed his appreciation for their daily work and emphasized the importance of their roles in providing care for those in need. The Pope highlighted the value of pediatricians as they support and guide young couples in their journey of raising children, describing children as a gift and a blessing.

The Pope also praised ENT doctors for their work in healing vital organs that facilitate relationships and connections within communities. He noted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Italy’s healthcare system, expressing concern about the lack of personnel and resources. The Pope emphasized the importance of preserving the healthcare system as a service to all individuals, especially the weakest in society.

Furthermore, Pope Francis warned against the dangers of extremes in healthcare, such as the pursuit of perfect health at any cost and the abandonment of vulnerable individuals. He stressed the need for a compassionate and humanizing approach in healthcare, drawing inspiration from the parable of the good Samaritan in the Gospel. The Pope emphasized the importance of compassion, closeness, and tenderness in caring for patients.

In conclusion, the Pope urged healthcare professionals to prioritize their own well-being and called for measures that promote dignified and effective working conditions. He also encouraged young people to consider a career in healthcare. The speech concluded with Pope Francis asking for the maternal intercession of the Virgin Mary and giving his blessing to healthcare professionals and their families.