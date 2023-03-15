PORTO — We can bet that Mourinho fra Porto e Inter, his former loves, both liked the second more. At the Dragao stadium, a re-edition was staged, without the epic of full-back Eto’o, of the resistance at the Camp Nou of the 2010 Champions semi-final. The most mourinhana of the Nerazzurri teams seen after the farewell of the Vate was able to defend a 0-0 draw gold and conquers the quarter-finals of the most beautiful club cup after twelve years…