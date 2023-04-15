Home » possible hailstorms and strong gusts of wind
possible hailstorms and strong gusts of wind

Bad weather is back in Abruzzo. The civil protection department has in fact published a notice of adverse weather conditions which also concerns our region and will be valid from the early hours of Sunday 16 April and for the following 24-36 hours.

The weather alert forecasts scattered to widespread rainfall, including downpours or thunderstorms, in the Marche, Abruzzo, Molise, Puglia, Basilicata, Campania, Calabria and Sicily, especially in the northern sectors of these last two regions.

The phenomena, informs the civil protection, will be accompanied by strong showers, frequent electrical activity, possible hailstorms and strong gusts of wind.



