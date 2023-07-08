Potential Outbreak of Echovirus-11 in Newborns: Alert Issued by WHO

Newborns in Italy Test Positive for Echovirus-11, Raises Concerns Among Health Officials

May 31st, 2023 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised an alarm after an increase in cases of severe sepsis among newborns in France was linked to the enterovirus Echovirus-11 (E-11). The country recorded nine cases of sepsis with liver impairment and multi-organ failure, resulting in seven deaths between July 2022 and April 2023. Following this discovery, other countries, including Italy, have reported cases of E-11 infection.

In the latest WHO report released on June 26th, Italy confirmed seven cases of neonatal E-11 infection between April and June 2023. Among these cases, three young patients required admission to the neonatal intensive care unit. Currently, only one patient remains in intensive care, one is showing clinical improvement, and one has been discharged. Two other cases, who tested positive at screening, showed no significant symptoms. Further investigations are ongoing, and healthcare professionals are eagerly awaiting clinical and epidemiological data.

Together with Italy, other European countries such as Croatia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom have also reported cases of E-11 among newborns. Although WHO estimates that the public health risk to the general population is low, they continue to encourage countries to monitor and report any cases. The UN health agency advises healthcare facilities caring for newborns to familiarize themselves with the signs and symptoms of Echovirus and maintain vigilance for potential healthcare-associated infections and epidemics.

Enteroviruses are a group of viruses known to cause various infectious diseases and annual epidemics. While the disease is typically mild, it has been found to affect infants differently, sometimes leading to more severe symptoms compared to older children and adults. E-11 infections are associated with a wide range of symptoms, from mild nonspecific symptoms to severe neurological disorders, including meningitis, encephalitis, and acute flaccid paralysis. In newborns and infants, E-11 infections can result in severe inflammatory diseases, including severe acute hepatitis with coagulopathies, leading to high morbidity and mortality.

The WHO points out that the transmission of the virus vertically from mother to child increases the difficulty of controlling infections. Additionally, the characteristic of enterovirus infections is that it can be carried by asymptomatic individuals, making it challenging to identify and prevent its spread.

Health officials around the world are closely monitoring the situation and working towards understanding the transmission and impact of Echovirus-11. The WHO urges countries to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to prevent and control the spread of the virus among newborns and other vulnerable populations.

