Practical websites: Bavaria and Schleswig-Holstein are ahead

Hamburg, May 5, 2023 – The practices in Bavaria and Schleswig-Holstein are front runners when it comes to online presence: Almost three quarters of the resident doctors, dentists and psychological psychotherapists present themselves and their services on their own practice website (Bavaria: 72.9 percent, SH: 71.5 percent). The rate is lowest in Saxony-Anhalt, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Thuringia: there, less than half of the resident physicians have a practice website (SA /MP: 45.0 percent, Thuringia: 49.3 percent).

Psychological psychotherapists less present online

There are clear differences between the three professional groups considered: three quarters of dentists have their own online presence nationwide, and two thirds of medical professionals. In the case of psychological psychotherapists, on the other hand, not even every second person presents themselves in this way.

IT manager and board member Stefan Winter is responsible, among other things, for the technical conception and the further development of the services of the Health Foundation.

The basis – the structure index of supply

The information comes from the structure directory of medical care, which is maintained and continuously developed by the Health Foundation. The directory shows all doctors, dentists and psychological psychotherapists working in outpatient care with a large number of practice characteristics.

“With the structural data and their immense depth of detail, we analyze the healthcare landscape and show developments,” explains Stefan Winter, board member and IT manager of the Health Foundation. The directory also serves as a basis for the Doctor information as well as the doctor searches of numerous license partners, like almost all health insurance companies in Germany.

Communicate practice information and services via doctor access

Physicians can use their personal doctor access enter numerous practice details free of charge: from contact details, office hours and practice services to work as an appraiser or second opinion doctor.

Note for journalists: You can download the interactive map shown above as a graphic here.