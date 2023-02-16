Home Health PRAISE Over 300 medicines are not available in outlets
Health

PRAISE Over 300 medicines are not available in outlets

by admin
PRAISE Over 300 medicines are not available in outlets

Pharmacists in the field to make up for the shortage of medicines. «If we look on the Aifa website – explains Dario Castelli rural vice president of Federfarma Milan, Lodi and Monza Brianza who yesterday participated with the president Anna Rosa Racca, colleagues and the police at the table in the prefecture on safety in the pharmacy – we find a list of 300 new drugs that are missing, but some are missing for a month for example, then they come back, the situation is very fluid. However, we know that, in principle, the equivalent drug is always available. When there isn’t even this possibility, the patient is referred to the general practitioner to change the molecule. Sometimes, however, it is the same pharmacy that proceeds with the galenic preparation».

See also  The flu vaccination campaign is ready to start, priority to those at risk

You may also like

“Berlusconi acquitted is excellent news”, but Meloni now...

The ingredient that improves gut health, according to...

Schillaci, 10,000 doctors on the run in 10...

Emilio Fede after Berlusconi’s acquittal: “Only I have...

New Weapons to Fight Multiple Myeloma

Health: Molise, 11 doctors for Radiodiagnostics out of...

What happens if I eat expired butter? Here...

it’s the final of the Italian Cup, Foggia...

Super-bread: the secret to losing weight without giving...

Franco Berrino: «Constipation? A common evil. The diet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy