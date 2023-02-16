Pharmacists in the field to make up for the shortage of medicines. «If we look on the Aifa website – explains Dario Castelli rural vice president of Federfarma Milan, Lodi and Monza Brianza who yesterday participated with the president Anna Rosa Racca, colleagues and the police at the table in the prefecture on safety in the pharmacy – we find a list of 300 new drugs that are missing, but some are missing for a month for example, then they come back, the situation is very fluid. However, we know that, in principle, the equivalent drug is always available. When there isn’t even this possibility, the patient is referred to the general practitioner to change the molecule. Sometimes, however, it is the same pharmacy that proceeds with the galenic preparation».