Home News What are the options after the collapse on the Vía al Mar in Cali?
News

What are the options after the collapse on the Vía al Mar in Cali?

by admin
What are the options after the collapse on the Vía al Mar in Cali?

In relation to the landslide that occurred on the Vía al Mar de Cali, at kilometer 13, the Secretary of Mobility of CaliWilliam Vallejo, presented a strategy for those who need this road.

This has to do with the fact that as of 7:00 p.m. last Tuesday, February 14, a single lane was enabled for the passage of light vehicles, after completing the closure of the road for more than 24 hours due to this situation.

“The National Institute of Roads, Invías, started the debris removal tasks at kilometer 13, affected by a landslide: this unit has been advancing since yesterday the expert opinion and the corresponding to enable the road. According to what we have been informed, traffic to one lane has been enabled, which will begin at 7 pm today, for which auxiliary presence will be made by the contractors of this unit; likewise, they will have accompaniment from traffic agents,” Vallejo explained.

Who would you vote for for mayor of Cali? We invite you to participate in our survey by clicking on → this link. Your response will be confidential.

“This circulation scheme will be enabled until tomorrow, Wednesday at 7 in the morning, a time that Invías has determined, it will continue to carry out tasks on that corridor and will maintain them until 11 in the morning; Subsequently, it will open again for a period of 2 hours until 1 in the afternoon, closing traffic in both directions again until 7 at night, to continue with the debris removal tasks,” the official highlighted.

See also  Seismic swarm, there are 28 tremors in the Treviso area: "Buildings need to be made safer"

This sequence will be repeated until the Ministry of Mobility confirms when the road will be enabled in accordance with what Invías reports to attend to this contingency.

“The recommendation is the transit of light vehicles. On this road there is a restriction for the transit of high-tonnage vehicles; At no time is the circulation of this type of vehicle allowed, only if contingencies occur that are regulated by traffic agents. The road will be enabled in both directions to a single lane for light vehicles, “concluded the Secretary of Mobility.

The passage for vehicles, to a single lane, through this sector known as the Vuelta al Cerezo, will take place at established times.

Photo: Cali Mayor’s Office

Comments

You may also like

The Party Group of the Standing Committee of...

Second date of RBD in Colombia?

They charged the alleged murderer of the young...

Another year of spring plowing and busy grain...

The Ministry of Justice presented the law of...

Lonely “Station Watchman”: One person is on duty,...

Captured to pay a sentence for non-food assistance

ANDI’s recommendations regarding the health reform

China Announces Resumption of Short-Term Visas to South...

They seize wild animals illegally extracted from Chocó

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy