In relation to the landslide that occurred on the Vía al Mar de Cali, at kilometer 13, the Secretary of Mobility of CaliWilliam Vallejo, presented a strategy for those who need this road.

This has to do with the fact that as of 7:00 p.m. last Tuesday, February 14, a single lane was enabled for the passage of light vehicles, after completing the closure of the road for more than 24 hours due to this situation.

“The National Institute of Roads, Invías, started the debris removal tasks at kilometer 13, affected by a landslide: this unit has been advancing since yesterday the expert opinion and the corresponding to enable the road. According to what we have been informed, traffic to one lane has been enabled, which will begin at 7 pm today, for which auxiliary presence will be made by the contractors of this unit; likewise, they will have accompaniment from traffic agents,” Vallejo explained.

“This circulation scheme will be enabled until tomorrow, Wednesday at 7 in the morning, a time that Invías has determined, it will continue to carry out tasks on that corridor and will maintain them until 11 in the morning; Subsequently, it will open again for a period of 2 hours until 1 in the afternoon, closing traffic in both directions again until 7 at night, to continue with the debris removal tasks,” the official highlighted.

This sequence will be repeated until the Ministry of Mobility confirms when the road will be enabled in accordance with what Invías reports to attend to this contingency.

“The recommendation is the transit of light vehicles. On this road there is a restriction for the transit of high-tonnage vehicles; At no time is the circulation of this type of vehicle allowed, only if contingencies occur that are regulated by traffic agents. The road will be enabled in both directions to a single lane for light vehicles, “concluded the Secretary of Mobility.

The passage for vehicles, to a single lane, through this sector known as the Vuelta al Cerezo, will take place at established times.

