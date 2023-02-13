In order to provide fluid mobility in the area of ​​the Simón Bolívar airport in Santa Marta in coordination with the secretariats of Mobility, Government, Security and Social Promotion, Inclusion and Equity, They advance an awareness day to improve traffic in the sector, taking into account that they have filed several complaints, due to improperly parked vehicles at points that are prohibited.

It may interest you: Vehicles invade pedestrian space on Tumbacuatro street in Santa Marta

On the other hand, the situation of the vendors located in the public space, which is a problem every day, taking into account that they do not allow the vehicles Have proper circulation.

The administration distractedHe started by raising awareness samaria community and visitors, to reduce bad parking, a situation that mainly affects the airport sector, and likewise, raise awareness among vendors in the area. Having said the above, different sanctions have already been applied to those who have ignored the call made by the authority, regarding respect for the rules and non-invasion of the lanes. It is time to contribute to solving the parking problem, both in public spaces and in pathways with conflict of parking lot.

These control operations are also carried out to implement good practices for caring for life on the road.



Read more: The invasion of public space in Santa Marta continues without control

The Mayor of Santa Martaextends its invitation so that the citizens and visitors improve the way of parking and comply with the order not to locate in unauthorized places, especially those with greater trafficand generate awareness towards respect for the public space that belongs to everyone.

The priority is to contribute to changing the behavior of bad parking, to avoid possible inconveniences in the mobility.