Google will add a new ‘search screen’ feature to Android smart lenses

Perhaps there is not only ChatGPT AI in the world, but it is undeniable that ChatGPT has had a great impact on technology leaders. Microsoft and Opera may be preparing to add ChatGPT services to their search engines, but Google has not only announced that it will launch conversational AI – Bard , and now it is also teasing that it will bring users a new “Search Your Screen” Google Lens feature in the coming months.

“Search your screen” refers to the fact that users will be able to use Google Assistant to “search the screen” when searching for products or browsing the web on the mobile phone screen in the future. According to Googel, this service will be able to identify the content in photos and videos to search. For example, if a friend sends a video of them in Paris, France, we can long press the Android power or Home button to start Google Assistant, and then click “Search Screen” to know more information in the video sent by friends, such as the Louvre Museum, Avenue Montaigne and other landmarks.

Google also said the service will be available globally on Android phones in the coming months.