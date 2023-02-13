Of Viviana Mazza, our correspondent from New York

The championship game finished 38-35 for quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ team

When Patrick Mahomes was a boy they advised him to devote himself to baseball. The 57th Super Bowl made him the most valuable player in the NFL. At only 27 years old the third time since 2020 that he wears i Kansas City Chiefs to the final: and his second victory (three years ago they lost against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). The Super Bowl, which aired last night from Glendale stadium, a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, in front of almost 70,000 fans in attendance (and 100 or 150 million on TV), the most typically American show there is. And it made history because for the first time two teams led by black quarterbacks challenged each other, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

One almost 4 hour showof which only an hour of action in the field: preceded by the national anthem, by the flight of fighters (for the first time piloted only by women), with the return of Rihanna between the first and second half and a rain of commercials of 30 seconds at a cost of 7 million dollars each: 233,000 dollars per second (in American sport, breaks are taken on purpose to give the networks the opportunity to broadcast advertising). In the grandstand Elon Musk gave a show sitting next to Rupert Murdoch, there was Jill Biden for one night not first lady but “Philly girl”. The mother of the Kelce brothers, the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl, had her jacket split in half the colors of the two teams. And then: Bradley Cooper, Lebron James, Jay-Z, Paul McCartney, Adele…

The match

It wasn’t the defense that shone during the game, but the two quarterback they were very strong, except when Hurts lost a ball that Kansas City ran for a touchdown. It was a decisive moment, which made the difference in the match. At that point the Eagles they were flying. However, in the second half, the Eagles failed to stop the Chiefs even once on offense, and so Mahomes’ team scored with every possession until the end, when Harrison Butker he kicked the field goal that allowed to score the last three points of the game (38 to 35). See also Yes to private equity and owned stadiums: Gino Pozzo's recipe for Serie A

It is impossible to underestimate the historical importance to African Americans. The first black quarterback was Marlin Briscoe in 1968; in 1988 was the first time that a black quarterback, Doug Williamsled a team and won the Super Bowl.

For years black football players have been discriminated against by white team owners and coaches, who considered them incapable of having the leadership qualities, intelligence, and technical mastery of the game to excel in that role. Quarterbacks occupy a central place in the american mythology: since high school are i team leader and the single most important position in any sport according to American commentators. THE black players they have always been a minority in this role despite being 50% of the league’s players. Today Patrick Mahomes considered one of the best quarterbacks of all time, awarded as the best player of the year of the NFL, while Hurts finished second after him. Mahomes returned to the field in the second half of the match despite some problems (evident from the expression on his face) with his previously sprained ankle. On the last drive, he used his legs instead of his arm to carry the ball 26 yards, in a key play as he brought the Chiefs back into field goal range.

From that point on i Chiefs they tried to run out the clock, while the Eagles were forced to use all the time-outs and, after a foul on defense, it was all over.

Rihanna

Rianna is back, revealing that she is pregnant with her second child

(the first turns 9 months today), showing herself with her baby bump in a fiery red overalls, surrounded by an army of androgynous dancers in white on spectacular stages suspended in the center of the stadium. She hasn’t performed since Grammies del 2018, at last year’s Met Gala (she gave birth 11 days later) and was missing so much that they dedicated a digital statue to her among those of the Greco-Roman deities in the museum. He had previously refused to perform at the Super Bowl, in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the 49ers quarterback who accused the American Football League of kicking him out because he protested police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. But a lot has changed since then, including his mentor Jay-Z partnering with the NFL through his company Roc Nation. According to many fans, Rihanna lip-synched even though other followers of her (the so-called Rihanna Navy) defended her. In her 14-minute show (a medley of 12 songs, from “Bitch, better have my money” – without the word bitch that she had to censor on TV – to “Umbrella” and “Diamonds”) she managed to redo her makeup, advertising her line of Fenty Beauty cosmetics, one of the businesses to which she has dedicated herself in recent years, becoming at 34 the youngest billionaire who does not come from family money. Her brand “Savage X Fenty” had made t-shirts with the inscription: Rihanna’s concert interrupted by a football game. Weird but oh well they were sold out before the event. When asked by the Associated Press why she decided to agree to perform at the Super Bowl she now replied avoiding controversy: “It was one of those things that… if I have to leave my baby, I will do it for something special. It was now or never for me.” See also eSports, Benevento wins the championship for the eSerie A Tim of FIFA 21

The commercials



One word: trendjacking. It is the practice whereby a brand or person can hijack a trend, hashtag or meme for self-promotional purposes. In this year’s Super Bowl winner M&M’s. Last month, host Tucker Carlson of Fox News, the same TV network that hosted the Super Bowl, joined his voice with a chorus of conservatives who had criticized the chocolates mascot. Carlson was annoyed that one of the leggy candies had worn a pair of comfortable shoes instead of heels, becoming “androgynous and unattractive. The company then replaced the mascots with actress Maya Rudolph, a campaign that ended with a surreal and very expensive Super Bowl commercial in which Maya features disgusting mussel candy. Never has the old adage that there is no better publicity than bad publicity been truer. In recent months the visibility of M&M’s has taken off with articles all over the world (including this one) which in fact constitute a form of free advertising for the company. At the end of the Super Bowl the mascots returned to declare that they will resume their work. A few minutes after the victory of the Kansas City Chiefs, the commercial of the T-shirts proclaiming them “Super Bowl champions” finally aired. Thousands of shirts had already been produced for both teams, in case of victory: those of the losers will be donated in Asia, Africa and Central America, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.