He is active at Premium Medical the new service of dermatological surgery. A new clinic, designed and built specifically for performing low-complexity operations.

Premium Medica’s focus has always been to improve people’s well-being with high-quality healthcare services and constant updates, especially with regard to new technologies.

“We have invested significant resources to offer a new solution in the field of outpatient dermosurgery, installing cutting-edge equipment, in a comfortable, technological and hygienically safe environment” commented Dr. Marco PatacchiniMedical Director of Premium Medica srl.

Dermosurgery is the branch of dermatology that deals with the surgical treatment of skin diseases with curative, aesthetic or functional purposes. Among the operations that can be performed there are also outpatient ones that do not require hospitalization and consequently with shorter waiting times.

An outpatient surgery room was set up at Premium Medica with latest generation equipment in which operations such as the surgical removal of moles and warts and the removal of skin tumors, cysts and lipomas.

The sector is made up of a dedicated waiting area, a surgery room equipped with the most modern technologies, a sterilization area and a post-surgery room.

Interventions can be performed with traditional technique or with new minimally invasive techniques “without scalpel” which involve the use of highly technological instruments and which minimize scarring.

The advantages of outpatient dermatological surgery are many and have a positive impact on the patient’s life.

First of all, in operations of this type, general anesthesia is not necessary, a circumstance which entails a significant reduction in the risk of intolerances and possible side effects. Furthermore, outpatient dermosurgery operations do not require particular preparations and generally do not prevent the normal continuity of post-operative daily activities. Finally, it is also useful to remember that in such situations the possibility of establishing a relationship of patient-surgeon trust is much more concrete. In fact, all the interventions take place after a specialist visit during which the doctor, after carrying out a dermatological screening, analyzes each individual case and the particular needs of the patient to then provide all the information necessary for the intervention.

The Medical Director of Premium Medica, Dr. Marco Patacchini, describes the advantages of the investments made from a clinical point of view: “Today, more and more people decide to rely on dermatological surgery. The new clinic set up in Premium Medica is comfortable, attentive to the patient’s privacy and safety needs, through the application of rigorous sanitary and administrative procedures and with the collaboration of a medical and nursing staff of the highest level. We are certain that this new element in the services provided by Premium Medica and Technos Medica will allow us to further achieve our main objective which is to constantly improve the quality of life of our patients, both from a clinical and from a medical point of view. from a human point of view”.