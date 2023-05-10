Prevent nest building in the roller shutter box

The fresh green of the lawn and the colorful, fragrant flowers are not the only harbingers of spring. Nature awakens, and a lot of hornet queens start looking for a suitable place for their new nest. All too often, however, the defensive insects come in close proximity to humans, although they are not always welcome and desired. In the following we will explain how you can drive away the hornets and how you can prevent them from building a nest.

Drive away hornets: how can you prevent them from building a nest?

Only in the first days of spring do the queens, who have awakened from hibernation, begin building their nests and caring for the brood. The selected location should be optimal for the building and the offspring, the hornets prefer dark niches and dry places and some also prefer the roller shutter box. If you regularly notice a larger hornet near the house in the spring, this is a sure sign of a nest building.

Is it allowed to remove the hornets’ nests?

Hornets are under species protection in Germany and you are not allowed to catch or kill them. It is also forbidden to take or destroy their nests. Anyone who breaks the law should expect a fine of up to 50,000 euros.

Since the hornet’s nest is seen as already built and inhabited, it is only permissible to prevent nest building. The same applies in Austria and Switzerland.

Prevent hornets in the roller shutter box

In order to prevent hornets from entering the roller shutter box, you should seal off all possible entrances. Remember that they are very clever and can sneak in through tiny cracks to look for food sources or a new nesting site. Inspect the area around the roller shutter box for cracks in the plaster or damage to the window frame and seal them with plaster of paris, construction foam or silicone.

It is best to do this in the fall or early spring when there are no prolonged periods of frost and the queen hornet is not yet active.

Hornets drive away with vinegar

If you find out in spring that the hornet queen has chosen your roller shutter box and has just started building the nest, you can block the roller shutter box’s trajectory with a cloth soaked in vinegar. Repeat this process over the next few days to force the queen to find another nest location.

If the queen does start building the nest, try to disturb her by constantly pushing the blinds. At this stage of construction, it often happens that the hornet leaves the site and looks for a new one.

Eliminate the food sources

Hornets love outdoor food sources. Never leave your garbage cans open or they will be lured in by the sweet foods and all protein sources. If your house is marked as a food source by hornets, this could be the new nesting site they want to build their nest on.

Discard overripe fruit from the fruit trees quickly. When you compost fruits and vegetables, bury them under other, less attractive materials.

Also, be sure to rinse the trash can at least once a week, especially on the hot summer days, as the strong odor can attract the hornets.

Hornets drive away with plants

Another method is to grow some plants in the garden that will repel the hornets. Opt for fragrant plants like mint, eucalyptus, and lemongrass, which give off a pungent scent and repel the hornets.

It is best to plant them around your house to warn the hornets not to approach.

Change the outside lights

Hornets are more active at night and are attracted to the light. To keep them out of your house, consider changing the outdoor lights. So if you replace the incandescent bulbs with amber or sodium vapor bulbs, the hornets and wasps will be less attracted to your home.

Prevent nest building with essential oils

Mist the frequent nesting sites with essential oils to keep the hornets away. Mix 150ml of water with a few drops of clove, geranium and lemongrass oil and pour the solution into a spray bottle. Peppermint, rosemary, and thyme oils are also great for this purpose.

Spray the ceiling and railings of your patio, the eaves and other nooks and crannies where the hornets could get in. Repeat the process daily, especially during the warmer months.

What to do if the hornet’s nest already exists?

Hornets are annual insects, only the queen survives the winter. If you spot a hornet’s nest near your home, there are a few ways to protect yourself.