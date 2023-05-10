Home » Politics – Pro Asyl “shocked” by the result of the refugee summit
Politics – Pro Asyl “shocked” by the result of the refugee summit

by admin
Refugees at a reception centerdts

Berlin (German news agency) – After the refugee summit in the Chancellery, the human rights organization Pro Asyl heavily criticized the fact that the federal and state governments were committed to asylum procedures at the external borders. “Pro Asyl is shocked that the summit has led to a financial agreement at the expense of the human rights of people fleeing,” said Pro Asyl’s legal policy spokeswoman, Wiebke Judith, to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Thursday editions).

“Detention centers on the EU’s external borders are the recipe for a human rights disaster.” The federal government must “urgently return to a human rights-based policy”. “One can only hope that the same debate will not rage in a few weeks – because this public discussion was grist for the mills of the right-wing populists,” said the pro-asylum spokeswoman. “Now the focus must be on receiving and integrating the refugees coming to Germany.”

